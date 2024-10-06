রবিবার , ৬ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২১শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Aishwarya Rai Was Unlucky For Amitabh Bachchan’s Family? When Big B Reacted To Her ‘Manglik’ Reports

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৬, ২০২৪ ৪:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Aishwarya Rai Was Unlucky For Amitabh Bachchan’s Family? When Big B Reacted To Her ‘Manglik’ Reports


Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan once opened up about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding.

Amitabh Bachchan once opened up about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in April 2007. The couple was subjected to several rumours at the time.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were subjected to several rumours at the time of their wedding. The couple, who got married in 2007, were subjected to rumours such as Aishwarya being unlucky for the Bachchan family and that she married a tree. While the rumours went wild at the time, Amitabh straightened it all out in an interview a few months after the wedding.

In June 2007, speaking with Mid-Day, Amitabh expressed his anger and disappointment over the viral rumours. “This is very insensitive. First, there were reports about her being a manglik before marriage, and then getting married to a tree, and now this. Every day there is some prediction about what she is, what her future will be, yeh jis ghar mein jayegi uska father-in-law mar jayega (her father-in-law will die). Aishwarya is not unlucky for us! Whatever is fated will happen,” he told the publication.

“It’s all very well for the media to speculate and write, but has anyone thought about what she and her family must be going through? The worst is that the speculation has not stopped. Yeh ho gaya, woh ho gaya (this has happened, that has happened) — all because of Aishwarya! Have they any idea what she and Abhishek are really going through? What’s marriage but the belief between two people? It’s not scientific or ritualistic. It’s about two minds connecting. This is my wife and she will be my wife for the rest of my life. That’s it,” Big B added.

The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married at Amitabh’s home, Jalsa, in Mumbai. The security surrounding the wedding venue was tight and only limited guests were invited for the occasion.

Over 17 years since their wedding, Abhishek and Aishwarya now have a teenage daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The couple lives with the Bachchan family in Mumbai.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

Dishya has been an entertainment journalist for over 10 years now. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries has propelled her to …Read More



