Ajay Devgn Poses With Maidaan Cast And Boney Kapoor At Screening, Chats With Mannara Chopra | Watch

Actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up to portray the role of a football coach in Boney Kapoor’s upcoming movie Maidaan. The story centers around Syed Abdul Rahim’s relentless efforts to elevate Indian football on the global platform by assembling and training a team, including young players from impoverished areas. Ajay graced the screening of the film and posed with the team and producer Boney Kapoor.

For the special night, Ajay wore a brown shirt paired with matching trousers. He was also seen chatting with former Bigg Boss contestant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ cousin Mannara Chopra. Mannara looked pretty in a white waistcoat and maxi, denim skirt with a slit. Check out the video here:

Ajay Devgn’s film Maidaan had been in the making for quite some time. The film is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose leadership, Indian football team won the Asian games in 1951 and 1962. The Indian football team had players like Chunni Goswami, PK Banerjee, Balaram, Franco and Arun Ghosh playing for the nation.

Meanwhile, the film is getting positive reviews. News18 Showsha gave it 3.5 stars and wrote, “The biggest striker of this football match is Ajay Devgn. While we had an expressive coach in the form of Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India, Ajay’s Rahim is completely opposite, reminding us that his eyes do most of the talking. While Ajay keeps you invested in him and his character, Gajraj Rao gets you riled up with his performance as a vindictive journalist. It is probably the first time in his career, since Black Friday, that Gajraj Rao is going to make people angry with his character on screen. He truly deserves the applause.”

Regarding the film, Boney Kapoor had earlier said, “I was amazed that not many are aware of someone as significant as Syed Abdul Rahim. He’s an unsung hero whose achievements must be saluted.”