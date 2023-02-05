Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Others Shower Wishes

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut with the war film Refugee, followed by a dozen unsuccessful ventures. However his career prospects changed with the successful action film Dhoom after which he churned out critically-acclaimed films like Yuva, Guru, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Bunty Aur Babli, Raavan and many more. As the actor celebrates his 47th birthday today, several known names from the industry wished AB Jr on his special day.

Ajay Devgn who acted alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Rohit Shetty’s Bol Bachchan shared a frame from their film on Twitter. Along with the picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Never a dull moment with you around. Happy Birthday.”

Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt wish on his Twitter handle which read, “Happy Birthday Jr. Hope your birthday is as extraordinary and inspiring as you are. Keep shining.”

Suniel Shetty posted a picture with Abhishek Bachchan on his social feed. He wrote in his endearing caption, “Talented, witty, quirky, passionate, one with a heart of gold… I always run out of adjectives for you AB Babyy!! Have the happiest birthday and a superhit year ahead. A biiiiggg hug to you.”

Navya Naveli Nanda shared beautiful throwback pictures to wish actor-uncle Abhishek Bachchan. Navya took to Instagram Stories, and shared a collage featuring happy moments of hers with ‘mamu’ Abhishek. She was all smiles she posed with him from her childhood days. She called him ‘the best’ and sent loads of ‘love’ to mark the occasion. In one of them, Navya twinned with him in red and cuddled him. In another picture, Abhishek held baby Navya’s hand at an event. She wore a white ethnic suit with matching hairband while Abhishek sported a black look in blazer and pants. In other picture, Abhishek clicked a sweet selfie with his niece. The two smiled bright as they posed for the camera. In the end, Navya also posted an unseen photo with Abhishek from his event with many fans in the background, and wrote, “@Bachchan” with heart, cake and party popper emojis. She captioned the collage, “Happy birthday to the best there is! I love you. @bachchan.”

Kunal Kohli shared a lovely picture on his timeline in which Abhishek Bachchan can be seen rocking a stunning turquoise Kurta. The film-maker wrote, “Look this is gonna be your best year yet. Love you AB. Best wishes.”

Singer Sophie Chowdry tweeted out, “Happy bday to my fave @juniorbachchan … A pure gentleman with the wittiest sense of humour! Hope you have an amazing year at the movies! Love, health and happiness always AB’

Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture with Abhishek Bachchan dressed in suave clothes. He also attached an iconic Amitabh Bachchan’s song with his snap. The actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Lambu Ji Lambu Ji @bachchan-love you always Tingu Ji.”

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the second season of crime-thriller Breathe; Into The Shadows as well as slice-of-life social drama Dasvi starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

