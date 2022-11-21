সোমবার , ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৬ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ajith Kumar Celebrates Wife Shalini’s Birthday and Viral Pics Are Winning Everyone’s Heart; Check Here

ajith wife


South Superstar Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini are one of the most cherished couples in the Tamil Film Industry. Despite not having a social media presence, the kind of stardom and acclaim the couple enjoys remains unparalleled. As such, any glimpse of them is enough to leave their fans swooning over them. Following that trajectory, a rare pic of the duo has now surfaced on social media, leaving everyone completely impressed.

On Monday, Ramesh Bala, a renowned entertainment industry tracker took to his Twitter handle to share a picture that showed Thala Ajith standing beside his wife. While Ajith can be seen sporting a simple blue shirt and gray trousers, Shalini looks gleefully happy in her orange-floral colored dress. The click is reportedly from the birthday celebrations of Shalini. Along with the picture, Ramesh wrote in his tweet, “A latest pic of adorable couple – Mr. #AK and Mrs. #ShaliniAjithkumar”

Meanwhile, in a different picture, Ajith and Shalini can also be seen standing in front of a table decorated with two cakes. Not only that, accompanying them are their children Anoushka and Aadvik as well as the members of their house staff. Reacting to the pictures one of the fans wrote, “One of the best pairs of Kollywood!” Another one tweeted, “Wow Loveable!” Someone also said, “A very happy birthday!!”

Ajith and Shalini’s romance commenced while the duo was shooting for ‘Amarkalam’ in 1999. At that time, their involvement made him a regular subject of tabloid gossip. Despite the fact that Actor Ramesh Khanna had advised Ajith against marrying Shalini, the adorable couple went ahead and tied the knot in April 2000 in Chennai. The couple was blessed with their daughter – Anoushka who was born on January 03, 2008, and son, Aadvik in March 2015.

On the professional front, Ajith will be next seen in H.Vinoth’s action-thriller titled Thunivu opposite Manju Warrier. It is scheduled to release in January 2023, during Pongal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



