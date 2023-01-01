রবিবার , ১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৭ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Is All About Gangs, Guns, Mind Games and Money

ajith kumar 1 1


Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 19:31 IST

Ajith Kumar's Thunivu trailer out.

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu trailer out.

Thunivu makers unveiled the trailer of Ajith Kumar starrer much-anticipated action thriller – Thunivu today. The trailer chronicles exciting action sequences.

After piquing the curiosity of fans for a long time, the makers of Ajith Kumar starrer much talked about action-thriller Thunivu’s trailer is out! Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to drop a super intriguing trailer of the film that is set to hit the theaters on January 12, 2023. Ajith Kumar’s swag is unmissable in the trailer, that is all about gangs, guns, mind games and money.

The trailer sees a lot of action sequences with Ajith Kumar as thief making his explosive entry into a bank. Packed with lots of action sequences and thrilling fight sequences, we see Ajith starting a fight with the system as well as the police officials. We also see a lot of guns and mind games in the trailer and exciting fight sequences. The movie seems like a full on masala entertainer.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Thunivu sees the team of Boney Kapoor, H Vinoth and Ajith Kumar have collaborated again after Valimai, which was released early this year. Thunivu has been shot across foreign locales including Thailand. While lead actor Ajith’s salt-and-pepper look in his character poster was revealed a few days back, a new character poster has just been unveiled now and it is that of popular orator Mohana Sundaram.

The popular orator and panelist speaker has been given a role in the film, which validates his superior speaking and oratory skills. Mohana plays a journalist named Mai Pa in Thunivu. Vinoth has reportedly modeled the character after the actor himself. The character poster for Mohana Sundaram depicts the orator with a sideways gaze, while sporting a headset and an ID card. It is expected that the production team will start releasing the character posters of other actors subsequently.

A bank heist action drama, Thunivu is directed by Vinoth. Ghibran provided the soundtrack, and the producers have already released three songs from the movie, Chilla Chilla, Kasethan Kadavulada and Gangstaa. The film recently was cleared from the Censor Board and has reportedly received a UA certificate. Thunivu also stars Manju Varrier along with Veera, Bala Saravanan, GM Sundar and Bucks. The movie will clash with Vijay’s Varisu at the box office on January 13.

