Akhanda 2 ‘Coming Very Soon With A New Date’, Say Makers Of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 09:27 IST

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer ‘Akhanda 2’ was postponed amid legal row. Now, makers of the film have assured fans that they are ‘coming very soon with a new date’.

Boyapati Sreenu’s Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was scheduled to be released on December 5, however, it was postponed at the last minute on the day of its release. While the makers stated that the reasons were ‘technical issues’ beyond their control, several reports suggest that a court case involving the production house 14 Reels Entertainment, and Eros may be the real reason. Now, the makers have shared yet another statement on social media, stating that unfortunately, ‘unexpected’ things happen. They apologized to fans, and expressed their gratitude to Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu for standing by them. Lastly, the makers assured fans that they will reveal a new release date very soon.

Akhanda 2 Makers Share Update About Release Date

On Friday night, the official handle of the production house 14 Reels Entertainment released a statement on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing an update about the film’s release, they wrote, “We’ve tried our absolute best to bring #Akhanda2 to the big screens, but despite our tireless efforts, sometimes, the most unexpected things happen, and unfortunately, this is that time. We sincerely apologize to all the fans and cinema lovers across the world who have been eagerly waiting for the film with so much anticipation. We are forever grateful to our dearest ‘God of Masses’ #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu and #BoyapatiSreenu Garu for standing by us during this challenging moment. AKHANDA-2 WILL HIT THE BULLSEYE WHENEVER IT ARRIVES…COMING VERY SOON WITH A NEW DATE.”

Akhanda 2 Postponed

Yesterday, the makers had announced that ‘Akhanda 2’ had been postponed. “With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon,” read the statement.

About the film

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a powerful role and Harshali Malhotra a key character.

First Published: December 06, 2025, 09:27 IST

