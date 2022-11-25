Akshay Kumar Condemns Richa Chadha’s Galwan Tweet; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Reveal Their Baby’s Name

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn Richa Chadha’s Galwan Tweet in response to a statement by Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi. Akshay shared Richa’s ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet and said he was ‘hurt’ to see her reaction. Speaking for the Indian armed forces, Akshay said one shouldn’t be ungrateful towards them. “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (We exist because of them),” he wrote.

Alia Bhatt took to social media to reveal the name of her baby daughter. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed their first baby earlier this month, chose to name their little one Raha. The new mom dropped a photo which featured her along with Ranbir and their baby. In the caption, Alia also revealed why they chose to keep the name ‘Raha’. Besides this, Also also shared that the name has been chosen by her dadi, Neetu Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2021 after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed Raha on November 6.

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has suffered multiple organ failure, his family friend Rajesh Damale revealed. The actor, who is a renowned face in Marathi and Hindi film industries, was hospitalised in Pune earlier this month. It was reported on Wednesday that he was critical and a few hours later, a death hoax about him went viral. While the family later assured that he was still alive, his friend has also revealed that Gokhale has not been responding to medicines.

Bigg Boss 16’s eliminated contestant Gautam Vig has reacted to the recent fight between Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam inside the house. While talking to News18 Showsha, Gautam backed Archana and accused Sajid of provoking the model-turned-politician. Gautam mentioned that it was Sajid who used to word ‘baap’ first and taunted Archana. The Naamkaran actor also suggested that Sajid Khan should have sorted out the argument peacefully by clarifying to Archana if he was talking about her or not.

Actress and DIY expert Uorfi Javed is worried if she will be allowed to travel to UAE from now on. On Thursday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a news headline that read, “Travellers with single name on Indian passports not allowed to travel to UAE”. Reacting to this, Uorfi revealed that her official name is only ‘Uorfi’ and expressed concern regarding her UAE travel plans in the future. “So my official name is only Uorfi, no surname and now I’m f**ked,” she wrote.

