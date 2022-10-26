বুধবার , ২৬ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১০ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Akshay Kumar Gets His Biggest Opener of 2022, Film Earns Rs 15.25 Crore

befunky 2022 9 6 17 59 55


Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s latest film outing, Ram Setu, has done a decent business at the box office on Day 1. The film, which also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, has earned Rs 15.25 crore in its opening day, according to early estimates.

Film distributor and trade analyst Raj Bansal tweeted out the box office figures, writing, “On Day1 Tuesday (Diwali Holiday) @akshaykumar #RamSetu collects Appox. ₹15.25Cr. NBOC India (sic).”

Ram Setu has earned Akshay Kumar his biggest opener of 2022. This comes as a huge relief for the actor who hasn’t had a good year, with most of his releases including Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj tanking at the box office. Ram Setu has also become the second highest opener for a Hindi film in 2022, only behind Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.

The film is said to have performed well in mass pockets like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Ram Setu revolves around an archaeologist who is working to investigate the nature of the Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality. It is Produced by Prime Video alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film hit theatres on October 24.

Ram Setu was released alongside Thank God, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar opened up on Ram Setu’s clash with Thank God. He said, “There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family.”

