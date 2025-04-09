Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ১০ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২৭শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Akshay Kumar Reviews ‘Bhai’ Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 Trailer: ‘I Hope Teri Film Does 75 Weeks In Theatres’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১০, ২০২৫ ১:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
The film, which sees Devgn reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, has already garnered a lot of attention from Bollywood stars.

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is gearing up for release, with the trailer having recently dropped to much excitement. The film, which sees Devgn reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, has already garnered a lot of attention from Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, who expressed great enthusiasm for his friend’s project.

Akshay posted the trailer on his Instagram Stories, sharing his best wishes for the film’s success. He wrote, “Bhai (brother), what a trailer!! I hope teri (your) 75th Raid does 75 weeks in theatres. Good luck for #Raid2 @ajaydevgn.”

Further praising the cast, Akshay also complimented Riteish Deshmukh’s antagonist role, adding, “And the evilness suits you @riteishd ;).” Karan Johar joined in the praise, calling the trailer “outstanding” and noting the exciting face-off between Devgn and Deshmukh, “Super face off between the two ultra talented actors @ajaydevgn and @riteishd.”

Arjun Kapoor, who starred alongside Ajay Devgn in Singham Again, shared his excitement, posting, “This looks like so much fun… Let the games begin…” and tagging the cast and crew.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, Raid 2 is scheduled for release on May 1, 2025. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor as Ajay’s wife, with Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in key roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is busy preparing for the release of Kesari Chapter 2. Ajay Devgn had earlier shared his best wishes for Akshay and his team on Instagram, praising the trailer of Kesari Chapter 2 and expressing support, saying, “Bhagat Singh’s battle was on the streets, this one was in the courtroom—both changed history. Kesari Chapter 2, trailer out now.”

He added, “Wishing my buddy AK all the very best, along with the entire team—it’s looking outstanding! In cinemas April 18, worldwide.” Kesari Chapter 2 stars Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan.

