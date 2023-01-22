রবিবার , ২২ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৮ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Akshay Kumar Says He’s ‘Still Chandni Chowk Boy from Delhi’ During Selfiee Trailer Launch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২২, ২০২৩ ৫:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
akshay kumar viral bhayani


Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 17:00 IST

Akshay Kumar will share the screen with Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar will share the screen with Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar also shared that his lifestyle is far removed from a quintessential star and that he eats the same ‘daal, chaawal’.

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee was unveiled today at an event in Mumbai. An adaptation of the Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence (2019), the film tells the story of a Bollywood superstar trying to get his licence from an RTO officer, who claims to be his biggest fan. However, his love for the superstar takes a different turn.

At the event, Akshay spoke to News19 exclusively about playing a superstar in the film. He said that Bollywood stars are as human as anyone else. Talking about the humble life he still leads, he said. “It has been 32 years in the industry for me. But I am still the Chandni Chowk boy from Delhi. We, stars, are as human as the rest of the country and our fans.”

He went on to share that his lifestyle is far removed from a quintessential star. “I eat the same daal, chaawal and roti. I go to sleep early and wake up early in the morning. A superstar might place himself on the pedestal but I am not one of them. Main hamesha apne aap ko neeche hi rakha hai. I still sleep on a mattress on the floor. It’s my habit,” he added. Addressing his fans at the event, Akshay remarked, “The film is dedicated to all the fans of all the celebrities in the world. We are alive because of our fans nahi toh humaari koi aukaat nahi hai.”

The actor, further spoke about his wish for the trend of two-hero films and multi-starrers to be back. He elaborated, “We should have two-hero and three-hero films. Earlier, we would see a lot of such films being made but not so much in today’s times. But I’m so glad that I did Selfiee with Emraan and I’m doing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Prithvi (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and Tiger (Shroff). I’m doing two to three of multi-hero films. The more such films get made, the merrier it is.”

Akshay further continued, “People also want to see all the stars coming together. More and more of multi-starrers should be made. I come from the time when I used to watch Manmohan Desai’s films. Karan’s (Johar; filmmaker) dad (late producer Yash Johar) also made a lot of these films. Multi-starrers should be back and people should come together to make such films.”

Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty and has a cameo by Mrunal Thakur. It is presented by Star Studios in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan, Prithviraj, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen. Selfiee is all set to release in theatres on February 24, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

titas chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury

Titas Chowdhury, senior sub-editor at News18, lives for and writes about cinema and 90s music. Interviewing celebrities, writing about latest trends iRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Road Accident 2
ভাটারায় বাসচাপায় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় ছাত্রী নিহত
বাংলাদেশ
1674388886 photo
Kunlavut Vitidsarn emerges champions at India Open | Badminton News
খেলাধুলা
multani cover
ত্বকের জেল্লা বাড়াবে মাটি! এই ঘরোয়া ফেসপ্যাকেই দূর হবে দাগ-ছোপ, জেনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
akshay kumar viral bhayani
Akshay Kumar Says He’s ‘Still Chandni Chowk Boy from Delhi’ During Selfiee Trailer Launch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
marico bangladesh

মঙ্গলবার স্পট মার্কেটে যাচ্ছে ম্যারিকো বাংলাদেশ – Corporate Sangbad

 1600x1600 9

indias-5-trillion-dollar-economy-sustainably | টেকসইভাবে ভারতের ৫ ট্রিলিয়ন ডলারের অর্থনীতিকে শক্তিশালী করা – News18 Bangla

 1627283897 news18 logo

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Reintroduces Bill For 9/11 Cleanup Crews

 bd lamps3

বাংলাদেশ ল্যাম্পসের বোর্ড সভা আজ – Corporate Sangbad

 received 1417328818626526

সাংবাদিক রোজিনাকে নিয়ে স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য অনভিপ্রেত : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 rrr ticket costliest 1 3

RRR Collects Rs 132.59 Crores in First Week, Leaves Behind Sooryavanshi to Be the Top Grosser Post Pandemic

 wm farmer final

১৫ মাস পর ভারতের কৃষক আন্দোলন প্রত্যাহার

 varun dhawan 6

Varun Dhawan Attends Driver Manoj’s Funeral; Emotional Fans Call Actor ‘Gem of A Person’

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 marucomarket 20201014204500 01228

MUL-T-LOCK Gシリーズ パドロック(南京錠) G-55 :20201014204500-01228:marucoマーケット – 通販

 1652978611 photo

Nikhat Zareen scripts history, clinches gold at Women’s World Boxing Championships | Boxing News