Akshay Kumar Takes a Dig at Those Trolling Him for Doing 4 Films a Year: ‘Beta, Yaad Rakhna…’

জুলাই ২৬, ২০২৪ ২:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Akshay Kumar Takes a Dig at Those Trolling Him for Doing 4 Films a Year: ‘Beta, Yaad Rakhna…’


Akshay Kumar addresses criticism surrounding his movies.

Akshay Kumar addresses criticism surrounding his movies.

Akshay Kumar addresses critics who mock him for doing multiple films a year, emphasising the value of work amid recent box office failures.

Akshay Kumar has recently taken a dig at those who criticise him for doing four to five films a year. Despite delivering a string of box office flops such as “Bachchhan Paandey,” “Samrat Prithviraj,” “Raksha Bandhan,” “Cuttputlli,” “Ram Setu,” “Selfiee,” “Mission Raniganj,” “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” and “Sarfira,” Akshay remains steadfast in his work ethic. He has been questioned for taking up multiple projects annually instead of focusing on a single movie.

In a candid conversation with Ghazal Alagh, Akshay responded to the criticism, saying, “Mujhe kehte hain ye chaar film kyu karta hai saal mein… isko ek film karni chahiye… chalo main ek picture kar leta hu baaki din kya karunga? Tere ghar mein aaun? Beta, yaad rakhna lucky are those people who get work. Yahan roz koi na koi bolta hai berozgaari chal rahi hai ye chal raha hai wo chal raha hai… jisko kaam mil raha hai usko toh karne do. (They say to me, why does he do four films a year… he should do just one film… okay, so I do one film, but what will I do for the rest of the days? Should I come to your house? Remember, lucky are those people who get work. Here, every day someone says there is unemployment, this is happening, that is happening… if someone is getting work, let them do it)”

For years, Akshay Kumar dominated the box office with a series of consecutive hits. However, he is currently experiencing a rough patch, with several of his recent films underperforming.

In an earlier interview with Forbes India, he shared his thoughts on his recent streak of flops and the lessons he’s learned from failure. “Behind every film there is a lot of blood, sweat, and passion that goes in. It is heart-breaking to see any film fail. But you have to learn to see the silver lining. Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further. Luckily, I learnt to deal with it earlier on in my career. Of course, it hurts and impacts you, but that won’t change the fate of the film. It’s not something which is in your control… what is in your control is to work harder, make amends, and give it your all to your next film. That’s how I channel my energy and try to move on to the next, focusing my energy where it matters the most.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



