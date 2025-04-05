Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav Shows Up With A Gajra On Wrist, Internet Is Curious Why

Last Updated: April 05, 2025, 17:05 IST

It wasn’t the kurta, the smile, or even the mystery girl that set the internet buzzing—it was the gajra wrapped casually around Aarav Kumar’s wrist.

Aarav Kumar was spotted leaving Huma Qureshi’s Eid bash with a girl. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Everyone’s been asking the same thing lately – who was that sharply dressed young man at Huma Qureshi’s Eid bash? Turns out, it was Aarav Kumar, the son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. He has reportedly stepped into the spotlight after what feels like forever. And just like that, with a single public appearance, he set the internet buzzing. Clad in a black kurta and white pyjama, Aarav walked in with quiet confidence and that easy smile of his. It didn’t take long before photos started making the rounds online. What really got people talking, though, was the gajra around his wrist – a detail that had fans and followers both curious and charmed.

By the end of the evening, things only got more interesting when he was spotted leaving with a girl many believe to be his rumoured girlfriend.

It’s the kind of buzz that only builds when someone has deliberately stayed away from the public eye. Aarav isn’t one to chase the camera. In fact, he’s often managed to sidestep it altogether. Despite being the firstborn of two of Bollywood’s most recognisable names, he’s carved out a quiet space for himself. Unlike many celebrity kids who grow up basking in attention, Aarav has kept things low-key, rarely making public appearances or stepping into the media spotlight.

In an earlier interview, Akshay Kumar had opened up about his son’s interests, proudly sharing, “I am happy with the way Twinkle and I have brought up Aarav; he is a very simple boy. We never forced him to do anything. He is interested in fashion; he doesn’t want to be a part of cinema.”

The Hera Pheri actor has also praised his son’s grounded, self-reliant nature. “He does his own laundry, he is a good cook, does the utensils and doesn’t even want to buy expensive clothes,” Akshay once said, clearly proud of the values his son holds close.

With Aarav’s latest sighting at Huma Qureshi’s Eid celebration – complete with that now-viral gajra moment – the internet’s curiosity has been officially piqued. Adding to the buzz was the presence of a young woman by his side, sparking plenty of chatter. A new romance on the horizon? Or just an innocent outing among friends? That part remains under wraps. For now, all eyes are on the star kid who’s mastered the art of keeping everyone guessing.