Akshaye Khanna’s First Look Poster From Dhurandhar Unveiled; Mridul Tiwari Reacts To Gaurav Khanna Being Called Fake | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 17, 2025, 22:00 IST

Ranveer Singh finally revealed Akshaye Khanna’s intense first look poster from Dhurandhar. Meanwhile, Mridul Tiwari reacted to Gaurav Khanna being called fake by viewers.

Ranveer Singh shared Akshaye Khanna’s powerful first look from Dhurandhar. At the same time, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Mridul Tiwari reacted strongly to Gaurav Khanna being labelled fake online.

Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and others, is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. As fans eagerly await the release of the film’s trailer, the makers have been dropping intriguing character posters. Over the last few weeks, Ranveer Singh unveiled Arjun Rampal, Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt’s first look posters from the film. Now, a day before the trailer release, he has finally shared Akshaye Khanna’s intense first look poster from Dhurandhar.

For More: Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh Unveils Akshaye Khanna’s FIRST Look Poster Ahead Of Film’s Trailer Release

Bigg Boss season 19 former contestant Mridul Tiwari, post-eviction, spoke to IANS, highlighting his equation with BB 19 co-contestant Gaurav Khanna. The social media influencer considers Gaurav as his extremely good friend. Talking to IANS, Mridul opened up on being extremely real and not holding any pretence throughout his stint in the reality game show. “You must have seen that I never overacted,” said Mridul while talking to IANS.

For More: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Reacts To Gaurav Khanna Being Called Fake, Says ‘After Me, The One Who Didn’t…’

Fauzi, starring Prabhas, was officially announced with its title on the Baahubali star’s birthday earlier this year. Now, director Hanu Raghavapudi has revealed that the film is only the first chapter in a larger canvas. The filmmaker has confirmed that Fauzi will be a two-part cinematic venture, with a prequel planned to follow the first installment.

For More: Prabhas’ Fauzi Will Be A Two-Part Epic, Confirms Director Hanu Raghavapudi; Prequel Already In The Works

Following a huge success at the box office, The Conjuring: Last Rites is all set for its digital release. The ninth and reportedly final instalment of the Conjuring horror franchise will also have a television debut in the coming days.

For More: The Conjuring: Last Rites Set To Arrive On This Date, Here’s All You Need To Know

Chirag Paswan is celebrating a big win after his party, Lok Janshakti Party, secured an impressive 19 seats in the recent Bihar assembly elections. Before entering politics, Paswan tried his luck in acting and made his debut in the 2014 film Miley Naa Miley Hum. While he looked confident on screen, the movie failed miserably at the box office.

For More: ‘A Disaster, Wasn’t Made For Films’: Chirag Paswan Opens Up About Failed Bollywood Career

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 17, 2025, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Akshaye Khanna’s First Look Poster From Dhurandhar Unveiled; Mridul Tiwari Reacts To Gaurav Khanna Being Called Fake