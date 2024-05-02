Alia Bhatt Avoids Posing for Paparazzi As She Seems to Be in a Hurry, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Alia Bhatt is known for her vivacious personality. She is always seen greeting paps with a big smile. So it came as a surprise when the actress avoided posing for the shutterbugs on Tuesday evening. The actress didn’t even respond to the paps even when they repeatedly called out her name.

“Alia ma’am… Alia ma’am,” screamed paps, but Alia, who was sitting in her car, chose to ignore them. It seemed the actress was in a rush. A video of the incident was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. One user commented that Alia’s car must be “soundproofed”, and therefore she couldn’t hear the paps. Another one wrote, “Queen!”

Most recently, Alia was seen accompanying her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor to his football team, Mumbai City FC’s semi-final match. Ranbir’s team advanced to the Indian Super League (ISL) final on Monday after winning against FC Goa in the semi-final second leg at the Mumbai Football Arena. After the match, Ranbir and Alia even took a victory lap on the field and celebrated Mumbai City FC’s win.

On the work front, Alia has completed the shoot of her next, Jigra. Earlier this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali took the internet by storm when he announced his next film Love And War with Alia, Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. The film reunites Bhansali and Ranbir after 17 years and marks the filmmaker’s first film with Vicky. Bhansali reunites with Alia after the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir, on the other hand, has begun shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ along with Sai Pallavi. Recently, his pics from the sets also went viral. In February this year, it was reported that Ranbir would undergo voice and diction training for the film. “Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In ‘Ramayana’, Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new,” a source cited by India Today claimed.