বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ মে ২০২৫ | ২৫শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Alia Bhatt Backs Operation Sindoor, Says ‘I Salute Our Armed Forces Today And Every Day’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৮, ২০২৫ ১১:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Alia Bhatt Backs Operation Sindoor, Says ‘I Salute Our Armed Forces Today And Every Day’


Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt’s post came as a powerful moment of solidarity from the Bollywood fraternity, with several other celebrities also standing by the Indian Armed Force’s action.

Alia Bhatt has lent her voice to the growing wave of support for the Indian Armed Forces following Operation Sindoor, a “measured” and “non-escalatory” retaliatory strike carried out by India in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The actress, known for using her social media for important causes, shared a heartfelt message via Instagram Stories that read, “I salute our armed forces today and every day. Jai Hind.”

Alia’s post came as a powerful moment of solidarity from the Bollywood fraternity, with several other celebrities also standing by the Indian Armed Force’s action. The counter-strike, executed by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, targeted terror camps across Pakistan and PoK following the barbaric April 22 attack that killed 26 Indian tourists.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also made a clear statement on his Instagram, writing, “Terrorism has no place in this world,” alongside the Indian flag emoji. He additionally posted a bold image with “Operation Sindoor” written across it.

Ranveer Singh joined in by simply sharing a picture of the Indian Tricolour on his Instagram Story, accompanied by the hashtag #OperationSindoor.

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan released a firm statement as well: “A proud India stands united with its armed forces. This is the resolute response of a strong nation that will not be divided by cowardly acts of terror. I applaud the decisive and strategic military action taken by the Government of India. Jai Hind.”

Ajay Devgn praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nation in such critical times. In his post, he wrote, “Saluting our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and our Indian forces. India stands tall and strong. Jai Hind!”

As the country continues to process the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Bollywood’s unified front is being viewed as a significant gesture of national solidarity.

    First Published:
News movies Alia Bhatt Backs Operation Sindoor, Says ‘I Salute Our Armed Forces Today And Every Day’



Source link

