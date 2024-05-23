বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৩ মে ২০২৪ | ৯ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Alia Bhatt Dancing to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ Gets Featured on Oscars’ Official Page; Fans Say ‘So Proud’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৩, ২০২৪ ১২:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
alia bhatt dances to ghar more pardesiya song from karan johars production kalank 2024 05 76814068a455fe4c29a6ecfccd6189cf


Alia Bhatt dances to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ song from Karan Johar’s production ‘Kalank’.

Alia Bhatt’s fans were in for a big surprise on Wednesday as The Academy’s official Instagram handle shared the music video of ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ on its official page.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who made India proud with her much talked-about appearance at Met Gala recently, has given fans a yet another reason to celebrate as The Academy’s official Instagram handle shared a video of her popular song ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ on its page. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ is a hit track from Karan Johar’s production ‘Kalank’, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit.

Sharing the video, The Academy wrote, “Alia Bhatt perfomring ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ (vocals by Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade) from the film ‘Kalank.’ Directed by Abhishek Varman; Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha; Song composed by Pritam Chakraborty; Lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.” The video went viral in no time, with fans thanking the Oscars for recognising Alia’s talent.

One fan wrote, “Great dancer and great actress: that’s Alia Bhatt for us. Love from Paris.” Another one said, “Alia literally is the biggest female Indian superstar right now.” “One of the most expressive faces that Hindi cinema has ever witnessed,” a third fan commented. However, many were of the opinion that the Academy should have nominated Alia for an Oscar for her leading performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

“You should also acknowledge Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt’s acting and Performance in Dholida ate everyone in the film industry,” a fan mentioned. “She deserved an Oscar nomination for Gangubai Kathiawadi,” another one wrote.

Earlier this month, Alia hit the Met gala red carpet wearing an absolutely stunning saree designed by Sabyasachi. Interestingly, Alia’s entry in the traditional outfit received the loudest cheers on the red carpet at the Met gala.

International paparazzi couldn’t stop screaming Alia’s name as she posed for them on the red carpet. Needless to say, her look garnered much love and appreciation from fans as well. One fan shared on X, “Now this is how you serve at the #MetGala Alia Bhatt looks amazing!!!” Another one said, “Alia Bhatt is the best dressed already sorry #MetGala.” During her red carpet interview with Vogue, Alia expressed her excitement to represent India in a saree.

Source link

