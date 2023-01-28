শনিবার , ২৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৪ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Alia Bhatt Glows in No-Makeup Look After Acing Surya Namaskar With Sister Shaheen; See Pics

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৮, ২০২৩ ১০:২০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
alia bhatt with shaheen bhatt


Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 09:39 IST

Alia Bhatt posing with Shaheen Bhatt and her Yoga teacher after acing Suryanamaskar.

Alia Bhatt posing with Shaheen Bhatt and her Yoga teacher after acing Suryanamaskar.

Alia Bhatt has been pursuing her love for Yoga and as such being able to ace Suryanamaskar is a big accomplishment for the actress.

Alia Bhatt gave birth to a baby girl, named Raha, recently but the Darlings actress is back to her fitness regime. As her recent social media posts suggest, Yoga is one of the many activities that she has been pursuing religiously as a medium to reconnect with her core. The actress recently aced yet another yoga pose Surya Namaskar with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. And that certainly deserves a victorious selfie!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt’s Yoga teacher Anushka Parwani dropped a couple of sun-kissed selfies with the Bhatt sisters. Rocking a no-makeup look at a yoga studio, Alia Bhatt beamed with happiness in a green tank top and Shaheen complimented the picture with her smile as well in her printed top. The duo were also joined by Anushka who seemed extremely happy with her students. Her caption read, “Todays happy faces brought to you by 108 Surya Namaskaras.” Soni Razdan and Meiyang Chang were impressed by this feat. While Razdan commented, “No Way(with a slew of emojis)”, Chang wrote, “108(surprised emoji)”.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt fans also took to the comment section to share their compliments. One of them wrote, “Alia glowing and how(fire emoji)”. Another one commented, “Alia is so gorgeous without makeup!!’ Someone else said, “I love the part how you project yourself with utter honesty and accepting yourself so graciously. No makeup needed when you are happy from inside. It just reflects on your face!” One of them also stated, “Next level fitness!!”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt’s most recent outing Brahmastra broke the dry spell at the box office. The film not only became a commercial blockbuster but has successfully hyped the Astraverse fandom for the next two installments in the trilogy. The actress was also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawad and Jasmeet K Teen’s Darlings, both of which got immensely praised by the audience due to her powerful performances.Now the actress will be seen in Karan Johar’s quirky love story Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh as well as Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm GOLDNEWS
মন্দির থেকে চুরি যাওয়া স্বর্ণালঙ্কার মিলল পুকুর পাড়ে
বাংলাদেশ
1674879732 photo
Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0 to reach FA Cup fifth round | Football News
খেলাধুলা
bed 945881 960 720
Lifestyle Tips: শীত তো পালাল , সহজেই এই পদ্ধতিতে লেপ-কম্বল পরিষ্কার করে তুলে রাখুন তাকে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
alia bhatt with shaheen bhatt
Alia Bhatt Glows in No-Makeup Look After Acing Surya Namaskar With Sister Shaheen; See Pics
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm exam du

শুরু হচ্ছে ঢাবির ভর্তিযুদ্ধ—আগামীকাল ‘গ’ ইউনিটের পরীক্ষা

 Ice cream parlor business

কম পুঁজির ১০ টি ছোট ব্যবসার আইডিয়া

 olafxi

চীনে জিনপিং-শোলৎজের বৈঠক অনুষ্ঠিত

 untitled design 2 3 1

RRR To Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Box-Office Predictions For Upcoming Tollywood Biggies

 hurtburn

কিছু খেলেই গলা, বুক জ্বালা করে? জেনে নিন গ্যাস, অম্বল থেকে বাঁচার মহাষৌধ

 1672771753 photo

‘Even if you get hit, it’s fine’: Hardik Pandya to Shivam Mavi | Cricket News

 aamir khan ira khan engaged

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Engaged To BF Nupur Shikhare; Fatima Sana Shaikh Calls Him ‘Filmy’

 Jaj Mia

১০ কোটি টাকা ক্ষতিপূরণ চেয়ে জজ মিয়ার রিট – Corporate Sangbad

 1627056358 bjp representative

BJP Minister on Upcoming MP Bypolls

 received 1289085968519947

প্রকাশিত সংবাদের প্রতিবাদ