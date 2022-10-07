Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Journey As a Producer, Says ‘Always Ask Questions’

Alia Bhatt, who has already established herself as one of the leading ladies in the industry, made her foray into production this year with the Netflix film Darlings. This year, the actress also delivered back-to-back box office hits such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra. Alia was recently invited to the Forbes podium for their show Tycoons of Tomorrow, where she discussed several things such as her investments and her recent production venture.

She shared how it all started and said, “What started off as a bit of a mathematical calculation, ended up being a production house. So, when Darlings came to me, I didn’t want to loan the production of the film. So I decided to charge a lesser fee and also that I’ll take the backend of the film. Actually what I realized by that time was that I was way more interested in what happens behind the camera and what it takes to make a movie. Ten years into the industry, I have had my first film as a producer out and I feel that the understanding that I have gathered on making a movie like Darlings has been extremely substantial. I am always learning – That’s my motto! I believe that you continuously learn and grow. You should also always ask questions because you don’t have all the answers, no one has, even Bill Gates doesn’t.”

The actress continued that besides feeling right financially, it seemed like the right thing for her as a creative individual as well.

She shared that she is not going to be churning out content but she will set out a certain goal where she would possibly develop a show or a movie or even a podcast. “Whatever be the case, I know that I want to put out content that I connect with and has an emotional core that is extremely high. I want to be a part of a filmmaking process behind the camera and not just in front of the camera,” Alia Bhatt concluded.

