Alia Bhatt Reveals Discovering A New Side Of Sister Pooja Bhatt On Bigg Boss: ‘I Would Watch In-Between Shoots’

Alia Bhatt, despite being a renowned movie star, has some surprisingly relatable guilty pleasures. The actress recently revealed her addiction to the popular Netflix reality dating show Too Hot to Handle, a habit she picked up during the 2020 lockdown. The show, which became a sensation during that period, quickly became one of Alia’s favorite binge-worthy series. She also shared that she was glued to Bigg Boss OTT when her sister, Pooja Bhatt, was a participant.

In a conversation with Allure, Alia said with a laugh, “My guilty pleasure, something that I picked up during the lockdown, is watching Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.” While her preference might surprise some, Alia explained why the light-hearted series draws her in.

“You might say, ‘Oh why aren’t you watching movies which give you some depth, make you learn something about acting and performing,’ but honestly, I just want to sit on my floor, take out my waxing strips and wax my legs while watching Too Hot to Handle. Even now, when I’m too tired at the end of the day, I switch on to that show,” she shared.

It’s not just international reality TV that Alia enjoys. She admitted to watching Bigg Boss OTT regularly when her sister, filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, was a participant. “In the last season of Bigg Boss OTT, my sister was in it, so I was binge-watching that. You can clock in to the live camera and see the house live; I would watch it in the middle of shoots and work. But it was really nice because I found a whole new dynamic to my sister,” she added.

Currently, Alia is promoting her upcoming film Jigra, an action-packed thriller directed by Vasan Bala, which is set for release on October 11. Following Jigra, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love and War, starring alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.