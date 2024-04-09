মঙ্গলবার , ৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৬শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Allu Arjun Beats Up Goons in Pushpa 2 Teaser; Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth File For Divorce

allu wrap 2024 04 b542a7d14d4b45f6d7d6edf88441a8fa


Pushpa 2 teaser out; Dhanush and Aishwarya file for divorce

Pushpa 2 teaser out; Dhanush and Aishwarya file for divorce

From Pushpa 2 teaser featuring Allu Arjun draping saree to Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth filing for divorce, check out all updates

Pushpa 2 Teaser: Pushpa The Rule aka Pushpa 2 teaser has finally arrived and Allu Arjun has teased he has something massive in store for fans. Directed by Sukumar, the team released the first teaser of Pushpa 2 on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday. The teaser features Allu Arjun returns as Pushpa Raj but he has added an all new spin to the avatar which is bound to impress fans. The actor has shown he has left no stone unturned to ensure a memorable experience at the cinemas.

For more info: Pushpa 2 Teaser: Allu Arjun Drapes a Saree, Beats Up Goons in a MASSY First Clip; Watch

More than two years following their public announcement of separation, actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have officially submitted divorce papers. According to a report from India Today, the couple recently made their divorce filing at the family court in Chennai. Drawing on its sources, India Today mentioned that their divorce application was made under Section 13 B, which pertains to divorce through mutual consent. Their legal proceedings are set to commence soon. It has been two years since Dhanush and Aishwaryaa began living apart.

For more info: Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth File For Mutual Divorce After 2 Years Of Separation

After the phenomenal success of his last release ‘Animal’, actor Ranbir Kapoor has been on cloud nine. The Bollywood star, in fact, recently purchased a brand new Bentley worth Rs 8 crore. He is also looking forward to the completion of his and his wife, actress Alia Bhatt’s bungalow, which has been under construction for many years now. On Sunday night, Ranbir was once again spotted taking a ride in his new car. He was not driving the car this time though.

For more info: Ranbir Kapoor Gets Upset As Huge Crowd Runs Behind His Rs 8 Crore Bentley; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral

Kangana Ranaut addressed claims that she eats beef and other red meat. The actress, who recently turned politician, clarified that she does not eat red meat and called the rumoured ‘baseless.’ She also slammed those who are spreading misinformation about her. Kangana’s reaction came after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed she had in the past stated she ate beef.

For more info: Kangana Ranaut BREAKS Silence on ‘Shameful’ Rumours About Her Eating Beef: ‘I’m a Proud Hindu…’

Speculation was rampant that Sanjay Dutt might venture into the political fray by contesting in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from Haryana. Nonetheless, the star addressed these speculations head-on through his X (formerly Twitter) account, emphatically denying any such plans. In his clarification, Dutt mentioned that he would personally make any political aspirations public should he choose to pursue them. It’s noteworthy that Sanjay Dutt hails from an influential political background, with his father, Sunil Dutt, having served as an MP and a minister, representing Mumbai. Sanjay Dutt’s familial roots trace back to Yamunanagar in Haryana, hinting at his deep ties with the state.

For more info:  Sanjay Dutt Denies Rumours Of Contesting Lok Sabhi Elections: ‘I Am Not Joining Any Party’

