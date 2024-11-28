Allu Arjun BREAKS Silence On Fahadh Faasil’s Absence From Pushpa 2 Promotions: ‘I Really Miss…’

Last Updated: November 28, 2024, 00:30 IST

At the pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Kochi, Allu Arjun took a moment to praise his co-stars, particularly Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. He referred to Rashmika as his “home” and lauded her for her dedication. However, it was his heartfelt mention of Fahadh Faasil’s absence that caught everyone’s attention.

The actor greeted his fans at the event, saying, “Enda army, namaskaram.” Overwhelmed by the love and response Pushpa 2 has received across its promotional events, Allu Arjun added, “Lots of love from your adopted son, Mallu Arjun.” He went on to express his deep gratitude for the warmth shown by Kerala’s audience, acknowledging their support for the past two decades of his career.

But what really touched the crowd was his open expression of missing Fahadh Faasil. He shared, “For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today. That would have been an iconic thing. My brother, thank you! I wish we were here together. I wish you all the best. I’m telling all the Keralites here, FaFa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2 and he will make every Mallu proud throughout the world.” The actor’s emotional words resonated with fans, who are eagerly awaiting Fahadh’s presence in the film.

In addition to his heartfelt message to Fahadh, Allu Arjun also expressed his appreciation for Pushpa 2 director Sukumar, who he credited for shaping his career. “It was actually Sukumar who gave me Arya and that film started my market in Malayalam. The entire credit goes to Arya, and from then till Pushpa you have shown me love,” said Allu Arjun. He also conveyed thanks on behalf of Sukumar, who couldn’t attend due to post-production work on the film.

Allu Arjun also thanked music composer Devi Sri Prasad for delivering superhit tracks, from Feel My Love to Saami Saami, and for continuing to create unforgettable music for Pushpa 2. He wrapped up by assuring fans that they wouldn’t have to wait as long for his next project.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5, 2024.

