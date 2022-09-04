Amid BTS’ V-Jennie’s Dating Rumours, BLACKPINK Member’s iCloud Allegedly Hacked and New Pics Surface

In a shocking turn of events, BLACKPINK fans noticed that Jennie’s iCloud has allegedly been hacked and a few alleged pictures of a person looking like BTS singer V and Jennie have landed online. The new development has come amid claims that Kim Taehyung and Jennie are dating.

Fans of the all-female K-pop group took to Twitter and shared screenshots of what is claimed to be Jennie’s private cloud storage account. A screenshot of the alleged account has gone viral and a few pictures claiming to be Jennie and TaeTae in the frame are also doing the rounds of the internet.

While fans are already upset that HYBE and YG Entertainment are remaining tight-lipped about the alleged dating rumours, fans are also worried for Jennie and Taehyung’s safety.

literally jennie and taehyung dating is the least worries no one should care anymore but jennie’s icloud getting hacked and their privacy being invaded now that’s the biggest concern — jennierubyjane (@donna077dmr) September 2, 2022

YG PROTECT JENNIE!

She has being stalked and hacked. And that hacker keep posting pics and saying they are edited. Just leave Jennie a lone. This is not even first time. Jennie is really punching bag of Kpop.

LEAVE JENNIE KIM ALONE! pic.twitter.com/JBIVg165V7 — JENCHULICHAENG IN YOUR AREA (@JRLJ123) September 2, 2022

First they Posted “pictures” of Her and the so called boyfriend, YG did nothing.

Then, they leaked her house address, YG did nothing.

Then they Hacked her phone, YG did nothing.

Now they’ve leaked her ICLOUD details, YG has done what?……. NOTHING.

Nah, Jennie needs to LEAVE YG pic.twitter.com/X8Q9pB6TmM — niniprotector (@niniprotector1) September 2, 2022

Instead of debating whether the photos are edited or real, they should worry about the invasion of privacy for both of them, because if it’s true that Jennie’s phone was hacked, it means the photos aren’t the only thing this person has. — yeonsoo_9795 💍🎮 (@Soo9795) September 2, 2022

I’m happy for both of then but seriously their privacy has been invaded and this should be a big issue. Clearly we can see Jennie’s icloud has been hacked. PROTECT JENNIE — jennierubyjane (@donna077dmr) September 1, 2022

This is a targeted hate towards J & the rest of BP. im wondering why there’s nothing leaked from the other’s side? because they want to make Jennie the bad one & involved other members too. sick miserable psychos!! — h (@JNKIMSGIRL) September 2, 2022

Last month, YG released a vague statement addressing the pictures claiming Jennie and Taehyung were together at a salon. Via Soompi, a source from the agency commented about the reports, “BLACKPINK will depart the country on August 25, and they will be busy taking on a tight schedule in the United States including the MTV Video Music Awards performance as well as promotional activities for their second full-length album.”

