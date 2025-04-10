Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ১০ এপ্রিল ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Amid Buzz Around Race 4, Bipasha Basu Shares BTS Clip From The First Film

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১০, ২০২৫ ৫:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Amid Buzz Around Race 4, Bipasha Basu Shares BTS Clip From The First Film

Bipasha Basu re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories featuring the song Race Saanson Ki from her 2008 film Race.

Bipasha Basu has taken a trip down memory lane, recalling her 2008 film Race. The action-thriller, directed by Abbas Mustan, impressed viewers with its high-octane action sequences, fresh pairing and catchy songs. Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy were a part of the cast as well. With producer Ramesh Taurani confirming that Race 4 is underway, fans are brimming with excitement for the fourth installment. Amid this, Bipasha has dropped a video of Race’s iconic theme song Race Saanson Ki on her Instagram Stories. The upbeat track was sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Sunidhi Chauhan.

The clip was originally shared by a fan page on Instagram. The track features Race’s three leading ladies — Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy, showcasing their sizzling dance moves. Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna join the trio, executing the signature hook steps.

Bipasha Basu’s post might indicate her return to Race 4. But an official confirmation is awaited.

Previously, Ramesh Taurani shared some anecdotes about Race. The producer in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama revealed that initially the makers wanted to cast Fardeen Khan instead of Saif Ali Khan. In fact, Akshaye Khanna also joined the film at a much later stage.

Speaking about Bipasha Basu’s casting, Ramesh Taurani disclosed that she was always the first choice for her part. The producer refuted the rumours that Priyanka Chopra was considered to play Bipasha’s character, Sonia.

Ramesh Taurani said, “Bipasha Basu was there from the very start. She loved her part and she was never paired with Saif before. Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy also readily signed the film. Making a multi-starrer today is very difficult. Thankfully, things fell in place during Race.”

Recently, rumours were rife that Harshvardhan Rane might be part of Race 4. Ramesh Taurani, however, cleared the air and said that the news was untrue.

“We would like to clarify that we are currently in discussions only with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra and for the next installment of the Race franchise (Race 4), which is currently in its scripting phase. No other male or female actors have been approached at this stage. We sincerely request that the media and social media pages avoid engaging with false news and wait for an official confirmation from our end,” wrote the producer on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIF5JPIIpDh/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=6e37a080-5ce2-4473-86c5-25135e9be4e4

Following Race’s success, Race 2 was released in 2013 and Race 3 premiered in 2018.

