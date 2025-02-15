Advertise here
শনিবার , ১৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ৩রা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Amitabh Bachchan Attends ISPL 2025 Final, Akshay Kumar Cheers For His Team With Daughter Nitara | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৫, ২০২৫ ১০:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
Amitabh Bachchan Attends ISPL 2025 Final, Akshay Kumar Cheers For His Team With Daughter Nitara | Watch

The ISPL season 2 final is being held at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane today. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar along with his daughter Nitara were spotted cheering for their respective teams.

The highly anticipated Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) season 2 final is currently underway at  Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were seen arriving at the stadium to watch the final match. The team ‘Majhi Mumbai’ is up against ‘Srinagar Ke Veer’ in the final today, and Big B and Akshay Kumar were both seen cheering for their respective teams.

While Amitabh Bachchan is the owner of ‘Majhi Mumbai’ team, Akshay Kumar is the co-owner of ‘Srinagar Ke Veer’. As their teams locked horns during the ISPL 2025 finale, they were both seen supporting their respective teams. Big B donned a white hoodie with black pants, and he was seen waving and flashing a thumbs up in the video from the stadium. Meanwhile, another video shows Akshay Kumar and his daughter clapping for their team. The actor was also seen munching on some snacks amid the match. Check out their videos below!

Meanwhile, ahead of the final match, Amitabh Bachchan boosted the confidence of his team by sharing a poster that read, “Go Majhi Mumbai, Let’s make history together.” The poster featured Big B, as well as the team. Sharing it on X (previously Twitter), he wrote, “T 5288(iv) – COMEONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN!! Majhi Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium as they watched the fifth and final T20I match between India and England. After witnessing India’s win over England, the father-son duo celebrated by dining at the popular eatery Madras Café in Matunga, Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama ‘Section 84’, which also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Sky Force, which was released in January this year. He will soon be seen in films like Bhooth Bangla, Housefull 5 and a project with Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.

