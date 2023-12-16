Amitabh Bachchan Dances With Aishwarya-Abhishek To SRK’s Song; Adhik Ravichandran Marries Aishwarya Prabhu

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended Dhirubai Ambani International School’s annual day event, where their daughter Aaradhya is a student. In a viral clip, several stars who attended the function can be seen dancing to the hit song Om Shanti Om. Among others, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are also seen tapping their feet.

It was a full house on the annual day at Dhirubhai International School as celebs thronged to the auditorium to see their kids and grandkids perform. The clips featuring AbRam and Aaradhya have already gone viral and now another clip of little Taimur is doing the rounds. While Taimur had a smile on his face, it still couldn’t match Kareena Kapoor’s excitement as she captured the moment on her cellphone camera.

Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The international market is quite hyped about the action thriller. Directed by Prashant Neel, the trailer of the film was released earlier this month and the film gave severe KGF vibes which were also directed by the same director. Netizens even declared that Rocky from KGF and Prabhas’ character from Salaar belong to the same universe and there might be a link between the two films. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Prithviraj said that all comparisons would be put to rest once Salaar hits the screens.

Triptii Dimri might have had ‘a small role’ in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal but the impact her character has left cannot be ignored. She is being hailed as the latest ‘national sensation’ and the ‘national crush of India’. As per reports, her follower count has increased by 320 per cent in the last few days and she now enjoys a following of 3.8 million as opposed to six lakh followers (which she had until last month). In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Triptii talks about this sudden increase in her Instagram following that has left the internet talking.

Director Adhik Ravichandran, known for his work on “Mark Antony,” tied the knot with Aishwarya Prabhu in a private ceremony in Chennai on December 15. Aishwarya, daughter of veteran actor Prabhu and sister to Vikram Prabhu, exchanged vows in the presence of close friends and family. Actors Vishal, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shalani Ajith attended the intimate wedding, captured in viral photos where Vishal is seen congratulating the couple on stage.

