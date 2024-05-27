সোমবার , ২৭ মে ২০২৪ | ১৩ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Amitabh Bachchan ‘Disappointed’ SRH Lost to Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR: ‘I Felt Bad For…’

মে ২৭, ২০২৪ ৯:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
amitabh bachchan kavya maran srh kkr srk 2024 05 6d5afb02eac92b4f995af397d4da7dd9


Amitabh Bachchan extended his support to Kavya Maran after SRH lost to SRK's KKR.

Amitabh Bachchan extended his support to Kavya Maran after SRH lost to SRK's KKR.

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR beating SRH to win IPL 2024 title. Big B confessed he felt bad for SRH owner.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan admitted he was heartbroken that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The actor took to his blog and congratulated Shah Rukh Khan’s team for the win but added that he was ‘disappointed’ that SRH lost. Praising it for being one of the best teams this year, Amitabh said he was sad to see SRH owner Kavya Maran hiding her tears after her team lost the IPL 2024 winner cup.

For the unversed, after KKR beat SRH by eight wickets on Sunday night in Chennai to nab the IPL 2024 winner title, Kavya was seen in a state of disbelief in the stands. While she gave KKR a standing ovation, she turned her back against the camera as she teared up. She was seen wiping off her tears in a viral video.

Addressing the moment, Amitabh wrote on his blog, “The IPL Final is over and KKR have WON a most convincing victory .. SRH were simply outplayed .. disappointing in many ways because SRH is a good team and one has seen their very grand performances over the days when they played other matches.”

“But what was most touching to observe was the pretty young lady , .. the owner of SRH, in the Stadium, get emotional after the loss and break into tears, turning her face away from the cameras, so as not to display her emotion .. I felt bad for her !! Never mind .. tomorrow is another day .. my dear !!” he added.

About KKR vs SRH IPL Final match:

SRH didn’t have enough runs on the board and became the first side to get bowled out in the IPL final that took place on Sunday night. The team scored 113 in less than 20 overs. With all wickets lost to KKR’s bowlers, SRH scored their third-lowest total in the IPL and the lowest total in an IPL final. The target of 114 was seamlessly achieved by KKR. Losing just two wickets, the team swiftly picked the IPL 2024 cup with 10 overs to spare.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was supporting Mumbai Indians this season. He was seen attending a couple of MI matches as well. However, the team’s early exit from IPL 2024 left Amitabh heartbroken.

