Amitabh Bachchan DISLIKED This Jaya Bachchan Film, Told Her: ‘Why Did They Make a Film, They Could’ve…’

Bollywood’s power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan seem to be each others’ biggest critics. Although they do not leave a chance to show each other their support, Amitabh once revealed that he did not like a film that Jaya headlined and in return, also shared that there was a film that she walked out of. Both the films date back to the 1990s.

In an interview with Rediff in 1999, Amitabh was discussing Jaya’s comeback to films. The veteran actress had taken a break from the cameras to focus on their children. She made her comeback in the 1998 film Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa. Speaking about the film, Amitabh said that he liked Jaya Bachchan’s performance but did not like the film. “I didn’t like the movie as such. I liked her performance,” he said.

“I felt it was too verbose. I felt: why did they have to make a film — they could have just written an article,” he added. When the interviewer said that it was a very strong criticism, Amitabh said, “I told this to her, and I told this to Govind Nihalani as well.”

Big B added that Jaya is a harsh critic of his movies. “She’s worse. She walks out,” he said before adding that she had walked out of Mrityudata. “She didn’t sit through Mrityudata,” he admitted.

In the same interaction, Amitabh explained that Jaya decided to return to cinema because Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were settled with their respective plans for life. “The home is adequately managed. The daughter is married and off. The son is six foot three inches, and capable of looking after himself. The husband remains more on location than at home. What does she do? She has to keep herself occupied. And so she chose to get back to acting,” he said.

Although she made a comeback in 1998, Jaya was picky about the roles she was doing. She was seen in Fiza (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), Drona (2008) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), among others, since her comeback.