Amitabh Bachchan Gets Discharged From Kokilaben Hospital; Orry Finally Reveals How He Makes Money

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning. The 81-year-old Bollywood megastar was in the hospital for “a routine check-up” and left soon after that, a hospital source informed News18.com. Amitabh also shared a post on X, previously known as Twitter, just an hour before News18.com learnt about his visit to the hospital. He wrote, “T 4950 – in gratitude ever.”

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry needs no introduction. The social media sensation is known for being friends and partying with top Bollywood celebrities. However, everyone always wonders what does Orry do for a living. Even though Orry has made it clear that he is a ‘liver’, people often ask him about his source of income. And guess what? Orry has finally revealed it.

Jaya Bachchan has been candid about “the tough phase” her husband and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan faced in his life. She spoke about how she silently supported the actor during the difficult time. In a recent episode of What The Hell Navya, a podcast featuring Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda, the three ladies of the Bachchan family came together to chat about setbacks and getting right back into the groove.

Kartik Aaryan has bought another luxurious car. The actor recently purchased a Range Rover SV which is worth Rs 6 crores. On Thursday, a video of Kartik surfaced on social media in which he was seen performing puja and welcoming his new car. He also shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he was seen happily lounging in the truck of his luxurious car. Kartik was also accompanied by his pet, Katori.

Kiara Advani and Disha Patani reunited at the premiere of Yodha on Thursday night. The film, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, stars Disha as an air hostess. Kiara, who is married to Sid, was at the premiere to show her support to her husband and the team of Yodha. However, no one was prepared for the impromptu MS Dhoni reunion. Kiara and Disha, who starred in the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer, were seen bonding at the premiere.

