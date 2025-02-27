Amitabh Bachchan Is Taking Retirement From Acting & KBC? Actor BREAKS Silence, Says ‘Humko Kaam…’

Last Updated: February 27, 2025, 22:52 IST

Amitabh Bachchan clears up retirement rumours on KBC 16, revealing the real meaning behind his cryptic “Time to go” tweet.

Kaun Banega Crorepati celebrated its silver jubilee in January 2025. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan recently sparked a frenzy among his fans with a cryptic tweet that read, “Time to go.” The post immediately led to speculation, with many wondering if the legendary actor was hinting at his retirement from films and Kaun Banega Crorepati. Others feared it could be related to his health, leading to a wave of concern on social media.

Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with questions, urging Big B to clarify his statement. The suspense reached its peak when everyone eagerly awaited an explanation from the superstar himself.

The mystery was finally solved on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, where Amitabh Bachchan directly addressed the speculation. In a promo released for the show, the megastar playfully responded to a fan’s request to dance, setting the tone for a lighthearted exchange.

When a contestant jokingly asked him to show off his moves, Big B quipped, “Kaun nachega? Arre bhai sahab, naachne ke liye yahan nahi rakha hai humko,” leaving the audience in splits.

Soon, the discussion shifted to his tweet, with another fan asking what he meant by “Time to go.” Bachchan, known for his witty sense of humor, laughed and replied, “Usmein ek line tha jaane ka samay hai… toh usmein kuch gadbadi hai kya?” His casual response immediately eased the tension in the room.

Another audience member curiously asked, “Kahan jaane hai?” to which Big B, in his signature style, replied, “Jaane ka samay aagaya hai matlab…” Before he could complete his sentence, the entire studio erupted in unison, saying, “Aap yahan se kahin nahi jaa sakte!”

Finally, putting all rumours to rest, the Shahenshah of Bollywood explained, “Arre bhai sahab, humko kaam par jaane ka samay aagaya hai… gajab baat karte ho yaar! Aur raat ko jab 2 baje yahan se chhutti milti hai, toh ghar pahuchte-pahuchte 1-2 baj jaate hain. Woh likhte-likhte humko neend aa gayi, toh woh wahin tak reh gaya… Jaane ka waqt aur hum so gaye!“