Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ১৪ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Amitabh Bachchan Is Taking Retirement From Acting & KBC? Actor BREAKS Silence, Says ‘Humko Kaam…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৭, ২০২৫ ১১:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
Amitabh Bachchan Is Taking Retirement From Acting & KBC? Actor BREAKS Silence, Says ‘Humko Kaam…’

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan clears up retirement rumours on KBC 16, revealing the real meaning behind his cryptic “Time to go” tweet.

Kaun Banega Crorepati celebrated its silver jubilee in January 2025. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kaun Banega Crorepati celebrated its silver jubilee in January 2025. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan recently sparked a frenzy among his fans with a cryptic tweet that read, “Time to go.” The post immediately led to speculation, with many wondering if the legendary actor was hinting at his retirement from films and Kaun Banega Crorepati. Others feared it could be related to his health, leading to a wave of concern on social media.

Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with questions, urging Big B to clarify his statement. The suspense reached its peak when everyone eagerly awaited an explanation from the superstar himself.

The mystery was finally solved on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, where Amitabh Bachchan directly addressed the speculation. In a promo released for the show, the megastar playfully responded to a fan’s request to dance, setting the tone for a lighthearted exchange.

When a contestant jokingly asked him to show off his moves, Big B quipped, “Kaun nachega? Arre bhai sahab, naachne ke liye yahan nahi rakha hai humko,” leaving the audience in splits.

Soon, the discussion shifted to his tweet, with another fan asking what he meant by “Time to go.” Bachchan, known for his witty sense of humor, laughed and replied, “Usmein ek line tha jaane ka samay hai… toh usmein kuch gadbadi hai kya?” His casual response immediately eased the tension in the room.

Another audience member curiously asked, “Kahan jaane hai?” to which Big B, in his signature style, replied, “Jaane ka samay aagaya hai matlab…” Before he could complete his sentence, the entire studio erupted in unison, saying, “Aap yahan se kahin nahi jaa sakte!”

Finally, putting all rumours to rest, the Shahenshah of Bollywood explained, “Arre bhai sahab, humko kaam par jaane ka samay aagaya hai… gajab baat karte ho yaar! Aur raat ko jab 2 baje yahan se chhutti milti hai, toh ghar pahuchte-pahuchte 1-2 baj jaate hain. Woh likhte-likhte humko neend aa gayi, toh woh wahin tak reh gaya… Jaane ka waqt aur hum so gaye!

News movies Amitabh Bachchan Is Taking Retirement From Acting & KBC? Actor BREAKS Silence, Says ‘Humko Kaam…’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

এক ফলেই কোলেস্টেরলের খেলা এক্কেবারে শেষ, গুচ্ছ গুচ্ছ রোগকেই তুড়ি মেরে উড়িয়ে দেবে
এক ফলেই কোলেস্টেরলের খেলা এক্কেবারে শেষ, গুচ্ছ গুচ্ছ রোগকেই তুড়ি মেরে উড়িয়ে দেবে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Amitabh Bachchan Is Taking Retirement From Acting & KBC? Actor BREAKS Silence, Says ‘Humko Kaam…’
Amitabh Bachchan Is Taking Retirement From Acting & KBC? Actor BREAKS Silence, Says ‘Humko Kaam…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
৪০-এও ত্বক দেখাবে ২০ বছর বয়সের মতো! রোজ রাতে দু'ফোঁটা মাখুন ঘরে তৈরি এই সেরাম!
৪০-এও ত্বক দেখাবে ২০ বছর বয়সের মতো! রোজ রাতে দু'ফোঁটা মাখুন ঘরে তৈরি এই সেরাম!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কুরআনের আলো ঘরে ঘরে জ্বালো: কয়রায় মাও. আবুল কালাম আজাদ
কুরআনের আলো ঘরে ঘরে জ্বালো: কয়রায় মাও. আবুল কালাম আজাদ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
থাইরয়েড সমস্যা? এসব খাবার দূরে রাখলে ভালো থাকবেন

থাইরয়েড সমস্যা? এসব খাবার দূরে রাখলে ভালো থাকবেন

 আগের ভিসির ‘সীমাহীন’ ব্যয়ে বিপাকে বর্তমান উপাচার্য

আগের ভিসির ‘সীমাহীন’ ব্যয়ে বিপাকে বর্তমান উপাচার্য

 TMKOC Actors Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat Dating; BTS’ RM Has Sweet Response for Indian ARMY

TMKOC Actors Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat Dating; BTS’ RM Has Sweet Response for Indian ARMY

 Try This Simple Recipe of Mushroom Momos in Winter

Try This Simple Recipe of Mushroom Momos in Winter

 ১৫ থানায় দোভাষ-সুজন-রেজাউলসহ ১৫ ‘তদারক প্রধান’

১৫ থানায় দোভাষ-সুজন-রেজাউলসহ ১৫ ‘তদারক প্রধান’

 Fans Can’t Stop Reacting To Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra’s Romantic Video

Fans Can’t Stop Reacting To Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra’s Romantic Video

 Feeling of meeting family after 2 years is beyond words, says Mirabai Chanu | Tokyo Olympics News

Feeling of meeting family after 2 years is beyond words, says Mirabai Chanu | Tokyo Olympics News

 ‘বিদেশি রাষ্ট্র নয়, দেশের জনগণ সরকারকে স্যাংশন দিয়েছে’

‘বিদেশি রাষ্ট্র নয়, দেশের জনগণ সরকারকে স্যাংশন দিয়েছে’

 ‘ভারতের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্য করলে কাশ্মিরের প্রতি বিশ্বাসঘাতকতা হবে’

‘ভারতের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্য করলে কাশ্মিরের প্রতি বিশ্বাসঘাতকতা হবে’

 পাকিস্তানের পদলেহনকারী বলেই ১০ ডিসেম্বর বিএনপির খুব প্রিয়

পাকিস্তানের পদলেহনকারী বলেই ১০ ডিসেম্বর বিএনপির খুব প্রিয়
Advertise here