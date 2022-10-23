Amitabh Bachchan Makes Rare Appearance; Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon Dazzle at Anand Pandit’s Diwali Bash

Diwali fever has gripped the nation and Bollywood is no different. After designer Manish Malhotra, actress Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon, film producer Anand Pandit organised a Diwali bash at his place in Mumbai on Saturday. Needless to say, it was a star-studded event that was attended by several celebrities. However, one guest who caught everyone’s attention was none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who also made a rare appearance at Anand Pandit’s Diwali party.

Yes, you read it right. Amitabh Bachchan, who rarely attends Bollywood parties, made sure he graced his old friend Anand Pandit’s Diwali bash. In the video shared on social media by a paparazzo account, Pandit can be seen escorting Bachchan to the venue. He wore a colourful kurta for the special occasion. As reported by E-Times, Anand Pandit was ‘overwhelmed and deeply touched’ when Amitabh Bachchan arrived at his Diwali bash.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who attended Pandit’s Diwali party include Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Wahi, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi among others. Sonu Sood also attended the event with his wife.

Besides these, Ajay Devgn and Kajol were also snapped arriving together for the party. Veteran actor Jeetendra also arrived with his son Tusshar Kapoor after attending his daughter Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party. Kangana Ranaut and her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-star Ankita Lokhande were also snapped together along with the latter’s husband Vicky Jain.

