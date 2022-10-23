রবিবার , ২৩ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৭ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Amitabh Bachchan Makes Rare Appearance; Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon Dazzle at Anand Pandit’s Diwali Bash

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৩, ২০২২ ৯:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
amitabh 3


Diwali fever has gripped the nation and Bollywood is no different. After designer Manish Malhotra, actress Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon, film producer Anand Pandit organised a Diwali bash at his place in Mumbai on Saturday. Needless to say, it was a star-studded event that was attended by several celebrities. However, one guest who caught everyone’s attention was none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who also made a rare appearance at Anand Pandit’s Diwali party.

Yes, you read it right. Amitabh Bachchan, who rarely attends Bollywood parties, made sure he graced his old friend Anand Pandit’s Diwali bash. In the video shared on social media by a paparazzo account, Pandit can be seen escorting Bachchan to the venue. He wore a colourful kurta for the special occasion. As reported by E-Times, Anand Pandit was ‘overwhelmed and deeply touched’ when Amitabh Bachchan arrived at his Diwali bash.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who attended Pandit’s Diwali party include Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Wahi, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi among others. Sonu Sood also attended the event with his wife.

Besides these, Ajay Devgn and Kajol were also snapped arriving together for the party. Veteran actor Jeetendra also arrived with his son Tusshar Kapoor after attending his daughter Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party. Kangana Ranaut and her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-star Ankita Lokhande were also snapped together along with the latter’s husband Vicky Jain.

Read all the Latest Movies News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

amitabh 3
Amitabh Bachchan Makes Rare Appearance; Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon Dazzle at Anand Pandit’s Diwali Bash
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
dhanteras 3
শুভ ধনতেরস ! বাড়িতে বসেই প্রিয়জনদের পাঠান শুভেচ্ছা – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ctg murder ifdv fhokl
সকালে ‘খবর আছে’ বলে হুমকি, রাতে খুন
বাংলাদেশ
1666471617 photo
T20 World Cup: Top teams with the best win records in 2022 | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1607348024 1596044874 naveen patnaik

Patnaik Completes 2nd Year of 5th Term,says Not Lost Sight on Promises Made to People

 1626107219 photo

Stokes impressed by Mahmood’s England impact | Cricket News

 untitled design 4 1

Teaser of Naa Peru Seesa Song Ravi Teja’s Rama Rao On Duty Out

 51C689BB 7BD2 4F1D 9020 62D0227581D4

বঙ্গবন্ধু বিশ্বের একজন অবিসংবাদিত নেতা-আইসিটি প্রতিমন্ত্রী পলক

 wm modi cop26 2112021

কার্বন নিঃসরণ শূন্যে নামাতে ৫০ বছর সময় চায় ভারত

 wm Dead BNP Leader 16 November 2021

পূজামণ্ডপে হামলায় গ্রেফতার বিএনপি নেতার কারাগারে মৃত্যু

 490494 ageing

এই ৬ অভ্যাস ত্যাগ না করলে ত্বকে বয়সের ছাপ পড়বে সময়ের অনেক আগেই!

 wm honkong1

বিক্রি হলো এশিয়ার সবচেয়ে দামি ফ্ল্যাট

 bayer

উত্থানেও ক্রেতা শূণ্য ২৬ কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad

 bjp 1

Assam BJP Alleges Third Force Behind Attempt to Incite Tension in Bengali-dominated Silchar