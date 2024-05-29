বুধবার , ২৯ মে ২০২৪ | ১৫ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Amitabh Bachchan Makes RARE Comment About Working With Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek on Kajra Re: ‘The Best…’

kajra re aishwarya rai 2024 05 21586cc425b140a0cf78862b1fc5a852


Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in Kajra Re.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in Kajra Re.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai came together for the first time on screen for Kajra Re.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared one of his fondest memories of Kajra Re as Bunty Aur Babli completed 19 years. Taking to X, the superstar revealed his favourite memory of the song was when he, Abhishek and Aishwarya performed the song on stage. It seems like Big B was referring to the time the trio performed the song at the 2005 IIFA awards. Bunty Aur Babli marked Amitabh and Abhishek’s first film together.

“The song became so popular that it still regenerates attention and love .. and the best moments with the song, Bhaiyu, were when we performed this live on stage .. ,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote while sharing a post featuring a still of him, Aishwarya and Abhishek from the film. Fans took to the comments section and showered the song and the trio with love.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s IIFA performance below:

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli was headlined by Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, who played the titular roles, while Amitabh was seen playing the role of a cop chasing the leading characters. The film was produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Shaad Ali. Besides Kajra Re, other songs of the film also became popular.

Kajra Re and the music of the film won several awards. These included Best Music Director, Best Lyrics (Gulzar for Kajra Re), Best Female Playback Singer (Alisha Chinai, Kajra Re) at Filmfare Awards 2006.

In 2021, YRF returned with Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 film. While Rani reprised her role, Abhishek Bachchan was replaced by Saif Ali Khan. The film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film did not draw as much attention as the first Bunty Aur Babli film.

Meanwhile, two years after Bunty Aur Babli released, Aishwarya became a Bachchan family member. In 2007, Aishwarya married Abhishek in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya in 2011.

