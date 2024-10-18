শুক্রবার , ১৮ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২রা কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Recommending Vidya Balan’s Name to Karan Johar: ‘Iss Ladki Ko Jaldi…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৮, ২০২৪ ১২:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Recommending Vidya Balan’s Name to Karan Johar: ‘Iss Ladki Ko Jaldi…’


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan praises Vidya Balan on KBC 16 for her stellar debut in Parineeta.

Amitabh Bachchan praises Vidya Balan on KBC 16 for her stellar debut in Parineeta.

On KBC 16, Amitabh Bachchan recalls urging Karan Johar to sign Vidya Balan after seeing her debut in Parineeta. Watch Vidya and Kartik Aaryan on KBC on October 18.

In an exciting episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 (KBC 16), Bollywood stars Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan take the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The episode, set to air on October 18, offers heartwarming anecdotes, laughter, and plenty of admiration. During their conversation, Amitabh Bachchan revealed a special story about Vidya Balan’s early days in the industry.

The megastar recalled how he first saw Vidya’s performance in her 2005 debut film Parineeta. He was so impressed that he recommended her to some of the industry’s top directors, including Karan Johar. “The first time I saw you was during the screening of Parineeta. I was sitting with some bigwigs, and Karan Johar was one of them. I told him, ‘Iss ladki ko jaldi se sign karo, yeh bahaut badi kalakar ban ne waali hai,’” Amitabh said, adding that Vidya’s talent was undeniable. Vidya, visibly touched, thanked Big B for his early support and recalled how grateful she felt working with him in Eklavya in 2007.

Kartik Aaryan also shared a few fun stories during the episode. He recounted the moment he informed his parents about pursuing acting, after landing a role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He humorously added that the first scene his mother saw of him was a romantic one from his audition.

The episode had another amusing moment when Kartik discussed how a street food stall in Juhu, Mumbai, named a dish after him. Not to be outdone, Amitabh shared a quirky story about his grandson, Agastya Nanda. While studying in New York, Agastya frequented an Indian restaurant that had a dish named after Amitabh. When Agastya revealed he was Amitabh’s grandson, the restaurant staff didn’t believe him until he showed them a photo, after which Agastya enjoyed free meals there for two years.

Catch all the delightful moments with Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on October 18 at 9 pm.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

