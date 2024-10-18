Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Recommending Vidya Balan’s Name to Karan Johar: ‘Iss Ladki Ko Jaldi…’

In an exciting episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 (KBC 16), Bollywood stars Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan take the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The episode, set to air on October 18, offers heartwarming anecdotes, laughter, and plenty of admiration. During their conversation, Amitabh Bachchan revealed a special story about Vidya Balan’s early days in the industry.

The megastar recalled how he first saw Vidya’s performance in her 2005 debut film Parineeta. He was so impressed that he recommended her to some of the industry’s top directors, including Karan Johar. “The first time I saw you was during the screening of Parineeta. I was sitting with some bigwigs, and Karan Johar was one of them. I told him, ‘Iss ladki ko jaldi se sign karo, yeh bahaut badi kalakar ban ne waali hai,’” Amitabh said, adding that Vidya’s talent was undeniable. Vidya, visibly touched, thanked Big B for his early support and recalled how grateful she felt working with him in Eklavya in 2007.

Kartik Aaryan also shared a few fun stories during the episode. He recounted the moment he informed his parents about pursuing acting, after landing a role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He humorously added that the first scene his mother saw of him was a romantic one from his audition.

The episode had another amusing moment when Kartik discussed how a street food stall in Juhu, Mumbai, named a dish after him. Not to be outdone, Amitabh shared a quirky story about his grandson, Agastya Nanda. While studying in New York, Agastya frequented an Indian restaurant that had a dish named after Amitabh. When Agastya revealed he was Amitabh’s grandson, the restaurant staff didn’t believe him until he showed them a photo, after which Agastya enjoyed free meals there for two years.

