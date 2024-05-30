বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩০ মে ২০২৪ | ১৬ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Amitabh Bachchan SKIPS Mentioning Aishwarya Rai on ‘Kajra Re’ Post, Gets Schooled; Fans Say ‘It’s Sad’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৩০, ২০২৪ ৯:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
amitabh bachchan leaves aishwarya rai fans upset 2024 05 38e2bfe4d6173ab27e98d1bed8d0283a


Amitabh Bachchan leaves Aishwarya Rai fans upset. (Photo Courtesy: Yash Raj Films)

Amitabh Bachchan leaves Aishwarya Rai fans upset. (Photo Courtesy: Yash Raj Films)

Aishwarya Rai fans are seemingly upset with Amitabh Bachchan after he didn’t mention his daughter-in-law on a recent post about ‘Kajra Re’ song.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has left his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans upset after he did not mention the actress on his recent post about the iconic song ‘Kajra Re’ which featured him, his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan and the former Miss World.

On May 27, Amitabh quote retweeted a post, shared by Abhishek’s fan page, on his official X account and wrote, “The song became so popular that it still regenerates attention and love… and the best moments with the song, Bhaiyu, were when we performed this live on stage.” The original post featured an official poster of ‘Kajra Re’ song from ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ to mark the film’s 19th anniversary and talked about how it was “the first film to feature both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan together, with special appearance by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

While the poster had Aishwarya right in the middle and Amitabh and Abhishek on either sides, Amitabh didn’t mention anything about the actress on his post, and simply recalled the ‘best moments’ of performing ‘Kajra Re’ live with Abhishek on IIFA stage. This has irked Aishwarya’s fans, who are calling him out for “sidelining” the actress.

One user said, “Sorry to say but Kajra Re was all about Aishwarya. Both of you were just supporting dancers in that song.” Another one said, “This Song also had Aishwarya in it. Why wouldn’t you or @juniorbachchan tag her? It is sad to see how you and your family sideline her. She is so talented.” “This song became iconic because of your daughter-in-law,” a third user said. A user on Reddit also pointed out how Amitabh skipped mentioning Aishwarya on his post.

Last year, Amitabh’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, grabbed headlines after netizens claimed that she skipped tagging her sister-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai, on her Instagram post celebrating Navya Naveli Nanda’s ramp debut at Paris Fashion Week. The event was also attended by Aishwarya, who walked the runway for the same brand.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

badda
বাড্ডায় ভবনে বিস্ফোরণ, নিহত ১
বাংলাদেশ
1717039198 photo
Diego Maradona: Trial for eight accused in Diego Maradona’s death postponed by Argentine criminal court | Football News
খেলাধুলা
amitabh bachchan leaves aishwarya rai fans upset 2024 05 38e2bfe4d6173ab27e98d1bed8d0283a
Amitabh Bachchan SKIPS Mentioning Aishwarya Rai on ‘Kajra Re’ Post, Gets Schooled; Fans Say ‘It’s Sad’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Palak Prize
সম্মানজনক ডব্লিউএসআইএস পুরস্কারে ভূষিত বিসিসির ‘বৈঠক’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm DU Charukola Exhibition News Photo 25 11 2021 4

করোনার অবসরে আঁকা শিল্পকর্ম নিয়ে ঢাবিতে প্রদর্শনী

 wm imrankhan3j

৫ বছর ভোটে দাঁড়াতে পারবেন না ইমরান খান

 1686558166 photo

ODI World Cup: India to play Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad as per draft schedule | Cricket News

 wm Rubber Fair Gazi 7 September 2022

চট্টগ্রামে রাবার পণ্যমেলা শুরু, অংশ নিয়েছে গাজী টায়ার

 unicorn asia ecommerce ecommerce barta

ইউনিকর্ন ব্যাটেল এ চূড়ান্ত পিচে নির্বাচিত রিটস্ ব্রাউজার

 1627287363 6d8diwf6 400x400

SBSP’s Om Prakash Rajbhar Meets BJP UP Chief Ahead of Assembly Polls

 IMG 20231225 WA0012

আনোয়ারা-কর্ণফুলীতে ডোর টু ডোর প্রচারণায় ব্যস্ত তৃণমূল বিএনপির প্রার্থী

 jam 1 20240318125927

তিনদিন ছুটির পর যানজটে নাকাল রাজধানীবাসী

 ucbl2 1

ইউসিবির দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিকে ইপিএস বেড়েছে ৫৮ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20230706 WA0012

নাগরপুর-দেলদুয়ারে ১৩ টি নতুন সড়ক নির্মাণ প্রকল্প অনুমোদন