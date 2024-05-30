Amitabh Bachchan SKIPS Mentioning Aishwarya Rai on ‘Kajra Re’ Post, Gets Schooled; Fans Say ‘It’s Sad’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has left his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans upset after he did not mention the actress on his recent post about the iconic song ‘Kajra Re’ which featured him, his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan and the former Miss World.

On May 27, Amitabh quote retweeted a post, shared by Abhishek’s fan page, on his official X account and wrote, “The song became so popular that it still regenerates attention and love… and the best moments with the song, Bhaiyu, were when we performed this live on stage.” The original post featured an official poster of ‘Kajra Re’ song from ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ to mark the film’s 19th anniversary and talked about how it was “the first film to feature both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan together, with special appearance by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

While the poster had Aishwarya right in the middle and Amitabh and Abhishek on either sides, Amitabh didn’t mention anything about the actress on his post, and simply recalled the ‘best moments’ of performing ‘Kajra Re’ live with Abhishek on IIFA stage. This has irked Aishwarya’s fans, who are calling him out for “sidelining” the actress.

One user said, “Sorry to say but Kajra Re was all about Aishwarya. Both of you were just supporting dancers in that song.” Another one said, “This Song also had Aishwarya in it. Why wouldn’t you or @juniorbachchan tag her? It is sad to see how you and your family sideline her. She is so talented.” “This song became iconic because of your daughter-in-law,” a third user said. A user on Reddit also pointed out how Amitabh skipped mentioning Aishwarya on his post.

This Song also had Aishwarya in it. Why wouldn’t you or @juniorbachchan tag her? It is sad to see how you and your family sideline her. She is so talented.— Peace & Unity (@mawal_alka) May 29, 2024

The song became iconic because of your Daughter in Law.— Priyanka Jain (@Priyank46021978) May 29, 2024

Last year, Amitabh’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, grabbed headlines after netizens claimed that she skipped tagging her sister-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai, on her Instagram post celebrating Navya Naveli Nanda’s ramp debut at Paris Fashion Week. The event was also attended by Aishwarya, who walked the runway for the same brand.