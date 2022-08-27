Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Cleaning His Bathroom, Making Own Bed Amid Isolation, Pens Gratitude Note for Staff

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time. However, the veteran actor has not forgotten to keep his fans updated on his health and share how he is spending his quarantine time. Big B, who frequently updates his blog post wrote,”… and no where is this more prominent and in execution than the times of ‘isolation’ for the dread of the ViD 19, or to be more precise , its prevailing variant …suddenly the exercise of making your own bed, cleaning your bath and toilet, wiping the floor, switching on the required plugs and switches , making your own snack and drink (tea and the coffee), folding and setting up the cupboard with your clothing, responding personally to calls and mobile responses, drafting your own letters .. and submitting yourself to the medication prescription by the doctors without the assist of a nursing staff .. ALL .. is what life in these times is made of.”

He added that it is the most enjoyable and satisfying experience of them all. “The diminishing on the reliance of your staff .. and more importantly the realisation, as I have submitted many times before, what your staff go through during an entire day .. gaining thereby the respect that should be theirs,” he continued.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/zwsYSOk3yVA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, August 23. Back then, he shared the news on his Twitter and wrote, “I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. (sic).” This is not the first time that the Jhund actor has tested positive for COVID-19. He was found infected with the virus in July 2020 as well.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Besides this, the megastar also has the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone and Suraj Barjatya’s Uunchai in his pipeline.

