বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১২ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Amitabh Bachchan Wins Internet with His Sweetest Gesture Towards a Specially-Abled Girl; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৫, ২০২৪ ৭:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
amitabh bachchan lata mangeshkar award 2024 04 f0564177de8700f67ef56fecfe7ea9ba


Amitabh Bachchan greets a specially-abled fan.

Amitabh Bachchan greets a specially-abled fan.

Amitabh Bachchan has the internet smiling after he sweetly greeted a specially-abled fan. Watch the viral video here.

Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar on Wednesday night in Mumbai. While videos showed Amitabh receiving the award from Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Usha Mangeshkar, a new video of the superstar from before the ceremony has surfaced online and it is winning the internet. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Amitabh was seen on stage, interacting with a specially-abled girl.

In the video shared on Instagram, Amitabh was seen finding a place on stage when he noticed the specially-abled fan approach him. The actor greeted her. She bowed down to show her respects to Big B while the legendary star accepted her love with folded hands. The sweet interaction left a big smile on the girl’s face. Watch the video below:

Fans took to the comments section and shared their reactions. Many dropped heart emoji to show their love towards the sweet gesture, a few also praised Amitabh. “Kind hearted person Amitabh Saab ❤️❤️,” a comment read.

Amitabh, who has been in the industry for almost six decades, was honoured with the Deenanath Mangeshkar award for his contributions to the film industry. Addressing the audience gathered on the special occasion, Big B said, “I’m fortunate to receive this award today. I never really regarded myself worthy of such an award, but Hridyanath ji tried hard so that I could come here. He even invited me for this ceremony last year.”

“Hridaynath ji, I apologise to you for last time. I had then told you I was unwell. I was healthy but didn’t want to come here. This year I had no excuse, so I had to come here,” he added, as quoted by PTI.

Amitabh Bachchan was joined by his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

