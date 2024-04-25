Amitabh Bachchan Wins Internet with His Sweetest Gesture Towards a Specially-Abled Girl; Watch

Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar on Wednesday night in Mumbai. While videos showed Amitabh receiving the award from Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Usha Mangeshkar, a new video of the superstar from before the ceremony has surfaced online and it is winning the internet. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Amitabh was seen on stage, interacting with a specially-abled girl.

In the video shared on Instagram, Amitabh was seen finding a place on stage when he noticed the specially-abled fan approach him. The actor greeted her. She bowed down to show her respects to Big B while the legendary star accepted her love with folded hands. The sweet interaction left a big smile on the girl’s face. Watch the video below:

Fans took to the comments section and shared their reactions. Many dropped heart emoji to show their love towards the sweet gesture, a few also praised Amitabh. “Kind hearted person Amitabh Saab ❤️❤️,” a comment read.

Amitabh, who has been in the industry for almost six decades, was honoured with the Deenanath Mangeshkar award for his contributions to the film industry. Addressing the audience gathered on the special occasion, Big B said, “I’m fortunate to receive this award today. I never really regarded myself worthy of such an award, but Hridyanath ji tried hard so that I could come here. He even invited me for this ceremony last year.”

“Hridaynath ji, I apologise to you for last time. I had then told you I was unwell. I was healthy but didn’t want to come here. This year I had no excuse, so I had to come here,” he added, as quoted by PTI.

Amitabh Bachchan was joined by his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.