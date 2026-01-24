শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০২:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Divya Dutta Recalls Filming Intimate Scene With Irrfan Khan In Hisss: ‘He Was More Nervous Than Me’ | Bollywood News ডা. তাহেরের অভিযোগ রাজনৈতিক অপপ্রচার: মাহদী আমীন Mahesh Babu Calls Priyanka Chopra ‘Uncompromising And Formidable’, Cheers For The Bluff | Regional Cinema News Tanzania Under-19 73/1 in 20.0 Overs রাবির ‘বি’ ইউনিটের ভর্তি পরীক্ষা সম্পন্ন India vs New Zealand Live Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Wet outfield delays toss in Bulawayo An Awkward Comment By A Foreigner On K3G Sets Made Hrithik Change His Outfit, Here’s What Happened ‘Thank you, Surya’: How Suryakumar Yadav’s No. 3 sacrifice revived Sarfaraz Khan | Cricket News কুতুবদিয়ার মানুষের জন্য বড় শুভ সংবাদ! Anupam Kher Sets Fitness Goals At 70, Flaunts Muscles With Ravi Kishan In New Photo | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

An Awkward Comment By A Foreigner On K3G Sets Made Hrithik Change His Outfit, Here’s What Happened

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
An Awkward Comment By A Foreigner On K3G Sets Made Hrithik Change His Outfit, Here’s What Happened


Last Updated:

What started as a casual exchange on ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ sets soon turned awkward, pushing Hrithik Roshan to change his outfit mid-shoot.

img

Stay Ahead, Read Faster

Scan the QR code to download the News18 app and enjoy a seamless news experience anytime, anywhere.

QR Code

login

Next Photogallery

News Photogallery movies An Awkward Comment By A Foreigner On K3G Sets Made Hrithik Change His Outfit, Here’s What Happened



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Divya Dutta Recalls Filming Intimate Scene With Irrfan Khan In Hisss: ‘He Was More Nervous Than Me’ | Bollywood News

Divya Dutta Recalls Filming Intimate Scene With Irrfan Khan In Hisss: ‘He Was More Nervous Than Me’ | Bollywood News

ডা. তাহেরের অভিযোগ রাজনৈতিক অপপ্রচার: মাহদী আমীন

ডা. তাহেরের অভিযোগ রাজনৈতিক অপপ্রচার: মাহদী আমীন

Mahesh Babu Calls Priyanka Chopra ‘Uncompromising And Formidable’, Cheers For The Bluff | Regional Cinema News

Mahesh Babu Calls Priyanka Chopra ‘Uncompromising And Formidable’, Cheers For The Bluff | Regional Cinema News

কুতুবদিয়ার মানুষের জন্য বড় শুভ সংবাদ!

কুতুবদিয়ার মানুষের জন্য বড় শুভ সংবাদ!

Anupam Kher Sets Fitness Goals At 70, Flaunts Muscles With Ravi Kishan In New Photo | Bollywood News

Anupam Kher Sets Fitness Goals At 70, Flaunts Muscles With Ravi Kishan In New Photo | Bollywood News

Sundance Film Festival Sees Back-To-Back Premieres From Channing Tatum, Olivia Wilde And Charli xcx | Hollywood News

Sundance Film Festival Sees Back-To-Back Premieres From Channing Tatum, Olivia Wilde And Charli xcx | Hollywood News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
কর্নেল অলির বিরুদ্ধে মামলা, জামায়াতের প্রতিবাদ
কর্নেল অলির বিরুদ্ধে মামলা, জামায়াতের প্রতিবাদ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST