Ananya Panday Enjoys Auto-rickshaw Ride As ‘Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan’ Plays on Radio

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is channelling her inner Mumbaikar in the most appropriate way. On Friday evening, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star ditched her swanky car to take a fun auto-rickshaw ride on the streets of Mumbai. Ananya Panday shared glimpses of her outing in an Instagram video. The clip shows her rickshaw passing through a small street of what appears to be a market. But what sheerly displayed her love for Mumbai was the iconic song she opted to share alongside the short clip.

Her fun exploits at the Mumbai street were set against the backdrop of Mohammad Raffi and Geeta Dutt’s evergreen track ‘Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan.’ Though the actress’ face wasn’t visible in her latest social media update, she aptly captured the busy streets of the city showcasing moving traffic and people commuting. Take a look at it here:

Though her Friday plans remain unclear, it appears that the actress might have enjoyed some breezy boating sessions. In a subsequent story, she shared a photo of a watery landscape comprising lit-up boats.

Ananya Panday marked the new year in Phuket, Thailand, and did not fail to bless the wanderlust hearts of her fans with stunning beachy photos- from reading on the beach in a hot blue bikini to sharing photos of the outlets where she devoured delicious delicacies.

Even Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, accompanied her during the new year getaway. In a gorgeous photo dump, she gave fans a sneak peek of the celebration. “I’ll call this one happiness,” wrote Ananya while sharing the post. Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Ananya Panday last shared the screen space with South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India sports actioner Liger. She will be next seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. In addition to this, the actress also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

