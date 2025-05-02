Ananya Panday Seen Crying Inconsolably After Nirmal Kapoor’s Death, Video Goes Viral

Last Updated: May 03, 2025, 00:52 IST

Ananya Panday and Vedang Raina visited the Kapoor residence to pay last respects to Boney and Anil Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor.

Heartbroken Ananya Panday seen weeping after Nirmal Kapoor’s death.

Following the demise of Nirmal Kapoor, mother of veteran actors Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, several celebrities continued to visit the Kapoor residence to offer their condolences. Among them were actors Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Vedang Raina, who were seen arriving separately to pay their last respects on Thursday night.

In the visuals, Ananya Panday, dressed in a white ethnic suit, looked somber as she stepped out of her car. Vedang Raina, wearing a light blue shirt and black trousers, was seen arriving a little later. Ananya shares a close friendship with Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, and Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor’s daughter, while Vedang is rumoured to be dating Khushi Kapoor, the youngest of Boney’s children. In another video, Ananya was seen crying inconsolably as she paid her final respects to Nirmal Kapoor.

Earlier in the evening, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi also paid their respects. Janhvi Kapoor, who was visibly emotional, was seen being comforted by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya outside the house.

Nirmal Kapoor, the matriarch of the Kapoor family, passed away on Friday. Her mortal remains were brought home from the hospital by a heartbroken Anil Kapoor, who was seen escorting the ambulance alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor. The final rites are expected to take place in Mumbai on Saturday.

Nirmal Kapoor was the wife of producer Surinder Kapoor and the backbone of the Kapoor family. She was mother to four children – Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and daughter Reena. She is survived by several grandchildren including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah.

The Kapoor family has remained close-knit over the decades, with Nirmal Kapoor often being a constant presence at family gatherings and public events. Her passing marks the end of an era for the iconic film family.

As condolences continue to pour in from across the film industry, the family is being surrounded by their close friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

