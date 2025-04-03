Ananya Panday’s Rumoured BF Walker Blanco Praises Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer, See Here

Last Updated: April 03, 2025, 17:00 IST

Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is based on the book, The Case That Shook the Empire, by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

Walker Blanco gives sgoutout to Ananya Panday’s Kesari Chapter 2

Ananya Panday, R Madhavan and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 trailer has been released. The film, based on true events, has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Well, amid this, Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco has also given a shoutout to the trailer and praises it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Walker Blanco shared the trailer and photos. He shared a popcorn emoji. The actress will be essaying the role of Dilreet Gill. Coming to the trailer, Akshay Kumar plays Sir C Sankaran Nair, the fearless lawyer who fought an ‘unprecedented battle’ against the British empire in the 1920s after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He is pitted against R Madhavan, a lawyer defending the British. Ananya plays a female lawyer who shatters stereotypes by standing up for Indians amid a sea of male lawyers. The trailer brings out the struggle of Indians who fought for injustic and were subject to shame and ridicule by the tyrant British empire.

Kesari Chapter 2 was previously slated for release on March 14, 2025. The film releases on April 18, 2025.

An excerpt from the book’s synopsis reads: “The widely-reported trial – one of the longest in history – stunned a world that finally recognized some of the horrors being committed by the British in India. Through reports of court proceedings along with a nuanced portrait of a complicated nationalist who believed in his principles above all else, The Case That Shook the Empire reveals, for the very first time, the real details of the fateful case that marked the defining moment in India’s struggle for Independence.”

Ananya Panday was last seen in CTRL. Her performance was hailed by everyone. She also has Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya Lalwani in her kitty. It is a romantic drama directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, with a 2025 release date.