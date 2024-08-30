Angelina Jolie Kneels Down To Meet Special Fan At Maria Premiere

One of the leading and bankable Hollywood actresses, Angelina Jolie is prominently known for her work in films like Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Maleficent. But it’s what she has achieved off-screen that defines her more. Besides her humble humanitarian effort, Angelina Jolie has also received a lot of respect for her humility, compassion and powerful sense of femininity. The same was reflected during her recent outing at the Venice Film Festival during the world premiere of her biographical drama, Maria.

Jolie portrays the famed Greek opera singer Maria Callas in the Pablo Larrain directorial. During her appearance at the venue, the actress shared a heartfelt moment with one of her fans. In videos and pictures circulating on the internet, the Lara Croft star could be seen going on her knees to speak to the bedridden fan with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Dressed in a stunning champagne gown, Jolie took the moment and spoke with the supporter while keeping her hand on his shoulder. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, ALS is a neurological disorder that affects motor neurons, the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement and breathing.

Fans loved her gesture, as many shared the videos, praising the actress’s humble personality. Prior to this, Angelina Jolie made a stunning entry at the event in her floor-length evening gown and greeted the media. Amid the praises, an outpouring of love and emotion was witnessed at the premiere of her film. She was left overwhelmed after a standing ovation from the audience and a rapturous response.

Blown away by the reaction, she could be seen wiping away tears and turning her face as she tried to overcome the emotion. Maria will be released on Netflix later this year. Directed by Pablo Larrain, the film stars Angelina Jolie in the titular role alongside Valeria Golino and Haluk Bilginer. “I take very seriously the responsibility for Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream,” she said about the film, as reported by The Daily Mail.