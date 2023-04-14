শুক্রবার , ১৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১লা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Angry Farah Khan Storms Past Paparazzi To Visit Mukesh Chhabra After His Mother’s Death; Watch

এপ্রিল ১৪, ২০২৩ ৭:২১ অপরাহ্ণ
farah khan


Farah Khan gets upset as paparazzi stop her to take pics. (Photo: Instagram)
Farah Khan gets upset as paparazzi stop her to take pics. (Photo: Instagram)

Farah Khan rushed to be by Mukesh Chhabra’s side after his mother passed away. The casting director lost his mother on Thursday evening.

Farah Khan was among the many stars who made their way to meet Mukesh Chhabra after his mother’s demise. Mukesh’s mother Kamla died on Thursday evening. The emotional casting director was seen breaking down outside the hospital after her death. On Friday morning, Farah was seen making her way to the hospital to show her support to Mukesh. However, before she could enter the building, she was met with a group of cameramen who were attempting to get a byte from her.

It was evident that Farah got upset with the gesture and was seen signalling ‘What is this?’ She then pulled out her mask and stormed into the building while the cameramen gave her space to walk. Watch the video below:

Mukesh Chhabra’s mother Kamla Chhabra was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for the past few days. According to the Times of India, Kamla was unwell and was hospitalised for three weeks.

“Kamla Chhabra’s condition had deteriorated in the past three days and she lost consciousness and despite the doctor’s best efforts to treat her, she could not gain consciousness again. Mukesh Chhabra’s mother passed away at the hospital,” the report mentioned.

Taking to Instagram, Mukesh confirmed the news by sharing a note. “My beloved mother has left us for her heavenly abode. The cremation will be held at Oshiwara Crematorium on the 14th April, 2023,” the note read. He shared the note with the caption, “Our biggest support has left us for her heavenly abode ????????️ May her soul forever rest in peace.”

Several stars including Nupur Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Imtiaz Ali, Shahid Kapoor, and Manish Paul attended the funeral on Friday afternoon. A video of Ankita Lokhande breaking down at the funeral has also surfaced online.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

