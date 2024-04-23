Angry Shahid Kapoor Refuses to Pose for Paps, Says ‘Can You Stop It’; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral | Watch

After the phenomenal success of his last release ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, actor Shahid Kapoor has been on cloud nine. On Sunday night, the Bollywood star was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with his wife, Mira Kapoor. However, the actor appeared to lose his cool when he was exiting the restaurant along with Mira.

Shahid got upset when paparazzi, stationed outside the restaurant, began clicking their pics as soon as they stepped out of the posh eatery. “Guys, can you stop it? Can you behave yourself please?” An angry Shahid was heard saying in a video shared by Filmygyan on its Instagram handle.

Shahid opted for black t-shirt and jeans, while Mira complemented the actor in a colour-coordinated dress. Netizens were quick to react to the video which has been going viral on the internet. “I swear he was gonna turn into Kabir Singh,” one user wrote while referring to Shahid’s character in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. “You guys published his itinerary last week. What you expect from him. That’s what you get when you interfere with someone’s security,” another user said.

A few days ago, a screenshot of an email regarding Shahid’s travel plans was doing the rounds on the Internet. The email stated that “all bookings will be taken care of by his friend (wink emoji)”. Mira also took to her Instagram story to react to the viral screenshot. “When the Internet cares more about your husband’s travel plans than you do. Btw, when are you making me meet this friend Shahid Kapoor???”

As per the email, Shahid Kapoor’s travelling dates included from April 23 to May 16, covering Delhi, Tokyo, Sydney, New York, Paris, Istanbul and Abu Dhabi.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple is proud parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.