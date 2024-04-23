মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১০ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Angry Shahid Kapoor Refuses to Pose for Paps, Says ‘Can You Stop It’; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৩, ২০২৪ ৭:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shahid kapoor loses cool 2024 04 3c098782a4fb51baa371c93610960f61


Shahid Kapoor loses his cool in a viral video.

Shahid Kapoor loses his cool in a viral video.

Actor Shahid Kapoor was caught on camera getting mad at paparazzi as he asked them not to click his photos. Check out the viral video here.

After the phenomenal success of his last release ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, actor Shahid Kapoor has been on cloud nine. On Sunday night, the Bollywood star was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with his wife, Mira Kapoor. However, the actor appeared to lose his cool when he was exiting the restaurant along with Mira.

Shahid got upset when paparazzi, stationed outside the restaurant, began clicking their pics as soon as they stepped out of the posh eatery. “Guys, can you stop it? Can you behave yourself please?” An angry Shahid was heard saying in a video shared by Filmygyan on its Instagram handle.

Shahid opted for black t-shirt and jeans, while Mira complemented the actor in a colour-coordinated dress. Netizens were quick to react to the video which has been going viral on the internet. “I swear he was gonna turn into Kabir Singh,” one user wrote while referring to Shahid’s character in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. “You guys published his itinerary last week. What you expect from him. That’s what you get when you interfere with someone’s security,” another user said.

A few days ago, a screenshot of an email regarding Shahid’s travel plans was doing the rounds on the Internet. The email stated that “all bookings will be taken care of by his friend (wink emoji)”. Mira also took to her Instagram story to react to the viral screenshot. “When the Internet cares more about your husband’s travel plans than you do. Btw, when are you making me meet this friend Shahid Kapoor???”

As per the email, Shahid Kapoor’s travelling dates included from April 23 to May 16, covering Delhi, Tokyo, Sydney, New York, Paris, Istanbul and Abu Dhabi.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple is proud parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

