Ankit Gupta Opens Up On Casting Couch Experience, Recalls When He Was Asked To ‘Compromise’

ankit gupta 1 1


Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 17:32 IST

Ankit Gupta was recently seen in Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankit Gupta was recently seen in Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankit Gupta reveals how he was told that several big celebrities in the showbiz industry have been launched in the same way.

Television actor Ankit Gupta has opened up about the shocking casting couch experience. In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss 16 fame talked about the same and recalled what happened when he was asked to ‘compromise’. Ankit also revealed how he was told that several big celebrities have been launched in the showbiz industry in the same way.

“Yaha to compromise karna padta hai. A lot of people, who wanted me to compromise, used to say ‘See Ankit aise toh kaam milta nahi hai industry mein. We have launched several people’. They used to take names of biggies, stating that the celebs were launched by him,” Ankit said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

“I said no- I am not into guys and even if I am, I cannot do this. It was my worst experience. Okay, it is getting adult now. Someone said, ‘Okay, you don’t want to do it but at least let me touch it. Upar se hi hai. I was shocked and said to myself ‘What is happening?’,” the actor added.

On the work front, Ankit Gupta was recently seen in Bigg Boss 16 in which his chemistry and friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was widely loved by all. During his stint in the show, Ankit, who is calm and silent otherwise, was repeatedly asked to step up his game. He was even taunted by Bigg Boss himself, calling him ‘lazy’. While this had upset Gupta’s fans, Ankit later told News18 Showsha that took it as a ‘fun banter’ with Bigg Boss. “I don’t know if I was mocked. All of us knew that Bigg Boss will be playing the game this season. I think Bigg Boss talks to everyone considering their individual personalities. My one-liners were famous and so Bigg Boss also had several one-liners for me. I don’t think I was mocked. It was fun banter,” he told us.

Ankit Gupta will be next seen in Junooniyatt, in which he will share the screen with his Bigg Boss co-contestant Gautam Vig.

