Anita Hassanandani Is Rooting For Ashnoor Kaur To Become ‘Youngest Winner’ Of Bigg Boss: ‘She Deserves It’ | Television News

Anita Hassanandani shared that she was delighted to see the young actress deal with the Bigg Boss environment with such stability.

Ashnoor Kaur who has been around in the entertainment industry since her childhood is winning hearts inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. She is the youngest contestant this season and has often made headlines for her ability to survive fiercely in the game. As the finale comes closer, many of Ashnoor’s co-stars and friends are coming out to support her. In the latest, her Suman Indori co-star Anita Hassanandani shared how the young actress is proving her mantle with dignity.

In conversation with Midday, Anita shared that she was delighted to see the young actress deal with the Bigg Boss environment with such stability. She noted, “Watching her evolve inside the house has been amazing. She handles everything with heart and maturity.” Anita added that she always knew Ashnoor to be diligent, grounded and naturally kind. That same charisma shines brightly within Bigg Boss’ house. Even in harsh times, Ashnoor keeps her loving attitude and never loses grip on her principles.

Anita Hassanandani Wants Ashnoor Kaur To Win Bigg Boss 19

Anita mentioned that Ashnoor’s confidence grows with each passing week. Her calm strength, ability to understand others, and steady demeanour have made her one of the most respected contenders this season. Anita believes that this experience is setting Ashnoor apart in the greatest possible way. Anita stated “She deserves it, and I’m rooting for her to become the youngest winner of Bigg Boss.”

Ashnoor Kaur’s Journey

Ashnoor Kaur has been the target of harsh criticism and judgement within the Bigg Boss 19 house, with some candidates criticising her body and attempting to tarnish her reputation. Despite the animosity inside the house, a flood of support has erupted from the television community, with many well-known figures standing firmly by her side.

During one Weekend Ka Vaar show, host Salman Khan addressed Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri’s body-shaming comments. He sternly rebuked them for their callous attitude and disclosed the cruel words spoken about Ashnoor behind her back. This information visibly stunned Ashnoor. Eventually in the later episodes, her closest friend in the house, Abhishek Bajaj also got evicted.

