Ankita Lokhande Drops Emotional AI-Generated Video To Celebrate Father’s Birth Anniversary: ‘He Lives In Our Hearts’ | Television News

Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain reposted her reel on Instagram stories and wrote ‘Happy Birthday Papa’.

Ankita Lokhande’s father died in 2023.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande, best known for her role in television show Pavitra Rishta, took to Instagram to celebrate her late father’s birthday. Her father died in 2023 at the age of 68. She shared an AI-generated, emotional video of her father on social media.

Along with the video, Ankita penned a touching caption. She wrote that on the occasion of her father’s birthday, she and her family prayed for his peace. She added that even though he’s no longer in this world, he continues to live on in their hearts and memories. Her husband, Vicky Jain too reposted Ankita’s post on his Instagram story.

Ankita Lokhande’s Touching Note For Her Late Father

Ankita wrote, “To my Papa…up above the world so high, blessing us with his light and shine. On his birthday today, we pray for his peace and feel his love in every little thing around us…He may not be here with us, but he lives in our hearts, in our memories, and in everything we do..”

Lokhande shared about the magic of Artificial Intelligence in her caption. She said, “In this world of AI and moments coming to life through pictures, it still feels unreal but seeing him smile again, even in an edit, touches the soul.”

Ankita concluded her note by mentioning how she along with her family misses her dad every day. She said, “He will always be our strength, our reason, and our forever blessing.”

Celebrities like Bharti Singh, Digvijay Rathee, Arti Singh and Srishty Rode commented on the post with hearts.

Ankita’s husband Vicky reposted the reel on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa, His Blessings Are Always With Us.”

Ankita Remembers Her Father

A few months ago, Ankita Lokhande remembered her father on his death anniversary. She posted a wholesome picture of herself hugging her father, while her mother looked at them with love.

In her caption, Ankita wrote, “Some wounds don’t get healed…you just learn to hold them gently…Three years have gone by, yet it still feels like yesterday…” She added that she is grateful to have had a father like him.

Ankita concluded her caption with, “To everyone who has lost somebody remember: grief doesn’t shrink. We just grow around it. And somehow, there’s space now…for both the love and loss.”

