Ankur Rathee Calls Indian Cinema’s Fair-Skin Bias ‘Dangerous’: ‘West Idolises Lupita Nyong’O’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Ankur Rathee Calls Indian Cinema’s Fair-Skin Bias ‘Dangerous’: ‘West Idolises Lupita Nyong’O’ | Exclusive

Last Updated: October 30, 2026, 08:16 IST

Ankur Rathee defends the casting of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia in Best Of The Best amid chatter on Hollywood’s narrrow understanding of what an Indian woman looks like.

Ankur Rathee made his Hollywood debut opposite Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia in Hasan Minhaj’s Best Of The Best.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has often spoken about colourism and the importance of brown-skinned girls seeing themselves as beautiful and desirable, stressing on how greater visibility for them onscreen would help challenge entrenched beauty prejudices. Yet, an opposing strand of this conversation gained traction around the release of her film, Best Of The Best, last month.

The casting of Maitreyi and Priyanka Kedia in the Hasan Minhaj film reignited a question: who gets to represent Indians in Hollywood? The debate over Hollywood’s casting of dark-skinned, South Indian-origin women, including Mindy Kaling and Simone Ashley, as faces of South Asian identity exposed the industry’s historically narrow understanding of what an Indian woman looks like.

It also raised questions about whether such visibility can sometimes be perceived as yet another limiting stereotype. But Maitreyi and Priyanka’s Best Of The Best co-star Ankur Rathee exclusively tells News18 that one should look at the positives. “The West has already moved beyond colourism to some extent, even though we still have a long way to go,” he says.

Lauding the makers of his Hollywood debut, he remarks, “The casting of Best Of The Best is a great example where colour wasn’t an issue, and I’m so glad about it. Maitreyi and Priyanka are such beautiful young women. All young women watching them are going to see themselves in them. It will help them believe they can also be seen and perceived in glamorous ways.”

The Single Papa and Made In Heaven actor further continues, “We’re talking about South Asian representation, but we have to remember that they have beautiful, gorgeous African-American artists, who are idolised and are working for decades. It’s not such a far cry to look at Denzel Washington or Lupita Nyong’o, regardless of their skin complexion, and say, ‘Wow, they’re gorgeous!'”

However, he has no qualms about admitting that it’s Indian cinema, which still has a long way to go in that regard. “There’s definitely a delta between both these industries and how they approach skin colour, and I hope that starts to reduce with time. There’s a dangerous amount of colourism that happens in Indian cinema, which is one of the largest cultural forces in India today,” he says.

“When the largest cultural force is constantly telling people that beauty is directly correlated to the shade of your skin colour, that sets a dangerous precedent. It sends a very skewed message. Think of all the young, beautiful women out there with a dusky complexion, who are watching cinema in India and feeling that they don’t meet the current beauty standards of today,” Ankur adds.

Attributing Indian cinema’s fair-skin obsession to the country’s ‘colonial hangover’, he says, “Hollywood’s a melting pot to begin with. But what’s happening in India is very problematic, and we should be addressing that in our cinema with the casting. It’s not that cinema itself is the cause of this colourism, but it definitely propagates it. It’s clearly an element of colonial hangover that has led to this.”

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What did actor Ankur Rathee say about colourism in Indian cinema during his interview? Ankur Rathee called Indian cinema’s fair-skin bias a dangerous precedent that propagates colorism and sends skewed messages to dusky women. He attributed this obsession with fair skin to India’s colonial hangover and noted that Indian cinema still has a long way to go compared to Hollywood. Which film marked Ankur Rathee’s Hollywood debut alongside Maitreyi Ramakrishnan? Ankur Rathee made his Hollywood debut in Hasan Minhaj’s film Best Of The Best, which also stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia. How did Ankur Rathee address Hollywood’s casting of South Asian women and colourism? Ankur Rathee noted that while the debate over casting dark-skinned South Asian women raised questions about representation and potential stereotypes, the West has largely moved beyond colorism. He praised the casting of Best Of The Best for not making skin color an issue. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Senior Correspondent Titas Chowdhury Titas Chowdhury is a Special Correspondent at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, writing about latest trends in showbiz and bringi…Read More

First Published: October 30, 2026, 08:16 IST