Emmy winners reflected on the importance of reorientation and inclusivity. ‘Shogun’ actress Anna Sawai who became the first Japanese actor to win an Emmy with co-star Hiroyuki Sanada said, ‘I wanted the Japanese people to be, I wanted them to respond.’ Devery Jacobs said it means a lot for indigenous storytelling as a whole. John Leguizamo’s fiery speech on the subject was one to remember. Watch the video to know more.