শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১২:৪৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
An Awkward Comment By A Foreigner On K3G Sets Made Hrithik Change His Outfit, Here’s What Happened কুতুবদিয়ার মানুষের জন্য বড় শুভ সংবাদ! Anupam Kher Sets Fitness Goals At 70, Flaunts Muscles With Ravi Kishan In New Photo | Bollywood News ‘Home’ venue concerns posing fresh challenge for IPL franchises | Cricket News Sundance Film Festival Sees Back-To-Back Premieres From Channing Tatum, Olivia Wilde And Charli xcx | Hollywood News Play suspended at Australian Open over extreme heat: Organisers | Tennis News রাশিয়া, ইউক্রেন ও যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ত্রিপক্ষীয় আলোচনা Luv Ranjan Confirms Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic To Go On Floors This March | Bollywood News ‘Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed’: Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend | Cricket News Suniel Shetty Reveals He Rejected Rs 40 Crore Tobacco Ad: ‘Would Leave A Blemish On Ahan, Athiya’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Anupam Kher Sets Fitness Goals At 70, Flaunts Muscles With Ravi Kishan In New Photo | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
Anupam Kher Sets Fitness Goals At 70, Flaunts Muscles With Ravi Kishan In New Photo | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Anupam Kher and Ravi Kishan are currently busy shooting for the second installment of the 2006 film “Khosla Ka Ghosla”.

font

Anupam Kher flaunts toned muscles at 70 with Ravi Kishan in gym photo. (Photo: X)

Anupam Kher flaunts toned muscles at 70 with Ravi Kishan in gym photo. (Photo: X)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has set major fitness goals as he shared a glimpse of his intense workout session, proudly flaunting his toned muscles alongside friend and co-actor Ravi Kishan. Radiating energy and discipline, Anupam shared a picture on Instagram of the duo at the gym. In the monochrome image, the two actors could be seen flaunting their beefed-up biceps.

Anupam wrote as the caption: “‘PAIN IS TEMPORARY, BUT PRIDE IS FOREVER’. Worked out with my friend and co-actor #RaviKishen! Har Har Mahadev! #GymLife #Workout #Fitness (sic).”

Anupam and Ravi are currently busy shooting for the second installment of the 2006 film “Khosla Ka Ghosla”. The first installment released in 2006 and was directed by Dibakar Banerjee, in his directorial debut.

It also stars Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Tara Sharma in the lead roles. The story follows Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhiite and his family’s attempt to reclaim their land, which has been seized by a builder, Khurana.

On January 13, Anupam said that in his four-decade-long journey in the entertainment industry, he has never witnessed such massive anticipation for a sequel. Sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set on his official Instagram handle, Kher wrote, “KHOSLAS ARE BACK AND HOW: I have been in movies now for four decades. But never have I experienced this crazy anticipation for the sequel of any movie (including International) as in the case of #KhoslaKaGhosla2!”

“I wonder what is it that resonates with the magic of this film! Please share with what you think are the REASONS for this excitement from all age groups! I am genuinely curious!! Jai Mata Di! #Sequel #CultClassic. (sic)”

Along with some familiar faces from the original drama, such as Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja, the project will also have on board some new faces this time, like Ravi Kishan.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

January 24, 2026, 10:48 IST

News movies bollywood Anupam Kher Sets Fitness Goals At 70, Flaunts Muscles With Ravi Kishan In New Photo
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
An Awkward Comment By A Foreigner On K3G Sets Made Hrithik Change His Outfit, Here’s What Happened

An Awkward Comment By A Foreigner On K3G Sets Made Hrithik Change His Outfit, Here’s What Happened

কুতুবদিয়ার মানুষের জন্য বড় শুভ সংবাদ!

কুতুবদিয়ার মানুষের জন্য বড় শুভ সংবাদ!

Sundance Film Festival Sees Back-To-Back Premieres From Channing Tatum, Olivia Wilde And Charli xcx | Hollywood News

Sundance Film Festival Sees Back-To-Back Premieres From Channing Tatum, Olivia Wilde And Charli xcx | Hollywood News

রাশিয়া, ইউক্রেন ও যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ত্রিপক্ষীয় আলোচনা

রাশিয়া, ইউক্রেন ও যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ত্রিপক্ষীয় আলোচনা

Luv Ranjan Confirms Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic To Go On Floors This March | Bollywood News

Luv Ranjan Confirms Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic To Go On Floors This March | Bollywood News

Suniel Shetty Reveals He Rejected Rs 40 Crore Tobacco Ad: ‘Would Leave A Blemish On Ahan, Athiya’ | Bollywood News

Suniel Shetty Reveals He Rejected Rs 40 Crore Tobacco Ad: ‘Would Leave A Blemish On Ahan, Athiya’ | Bollywood News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
কর্নেল অলির বিরুদ্ধে মামলা, জামায়াতের প্রতিবাদ
কর্নেল অলির বিরুদ্ধে মামলা, জামায়াতের প্রতিবাদ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST