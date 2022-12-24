শনিবার , ২৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ৯ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh on Ashneer Grover’s Absence From Shark Tank India 2

ডিসেম্বর ২৪, ২০২২
ashneer grover


Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 15:21 IST

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh react to Ashneer Grover's absence from season 2.

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh react to Ashneer Grover’s absence from season 2.

Shark Tank India 2 judges Anupam Mittal, and Vineeta Singh talk about the new season and if they are going to miss Ashneer Grover.

Shark Tank India season 2 is set to go air next month. Fans have been anticipating the programme with bated breath, and the trailers have certainly piqued their interest. However, the viewers were shocked to know that Shark Ashneer Grover has been dropped from the show. Amit Jain, the CEO of CarDekho, has taken over as Shark, replacing Ashneer in season 2 of the show. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Sharks Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh were questioned about Ashneer Grover if they will miss him and whether his absence will have any impact on the new season.

Responding to the question, Anupam said that the show was bigger than any individual. “I feel this show is very big and huge. It is a show through which Indians are able to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.”

He went on to say that the magic is in the way they all come together, including the show’s founders and the pitchers who participate in the episodes. According to Anupam, it is not about him or any other Shark, but about India. Mittal believes that the forthcoming season will be tremendous and that no one will be missed this season.

On the other hand, Vineeta confessed that she will miss the Bharat Pe co-founder. “I am going to miss Ashneer Grover, I think he was good. But whatever happened was between him and the channel. The show is not going to have any impact. I feel season 2 is going to be phenomenal. And I believe that the show must go on,” she exclaimed.

Shark Tank India Season 2 features six sharks altogether: Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (CEO of People Group- Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle), Piyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (Co-Founder and CEO of CarDekho). The iconic business reality show will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on January 2, 2023, at 10 p.m. IST. It will also be available on the Sony LIV app for streaming.

