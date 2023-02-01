Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Go On a Trek In Rishikesh During Their Spiritual Trip

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in Rishikesh and looks like the celebrity couple recently went on a trek in the mountains. On Wednesday morning, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she and Virat were seen going on a trek. While one of the pictures featured Virat with his daughter Vamika on his shoulders, another click showed the couple walking on a riverside. In another photo, the father-daughter duo was also seen playing with water.

In the caption of her pictures, Anushka wrote, “There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top…”

Soon after the pictures were shared, Virat took to the comment section and dropped a red heart emoji. One of the fans also praised Anushka and Virat’s parenting and wrote, “You guys are awesome, showing the real and beautiful India to your children is the best thing.” “Beauty with nature,” a third comment read.

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are on a spiritual trip in Rishikesh. The couple recently visited Swami Dayanand Giri’s ashram and also organised a feast for 100 saints. The pictures of the same also went viral on social media. In the photos, Anushka and Virat were seen greeting saints with folded hands.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her comeback on the big screen with Chakda Xpress. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Chakda Xpress is Based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and also stars Renuka Shahane and Koushik Sen among others in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Filmz and helmed by Prosit Roy. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

